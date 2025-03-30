Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

The Houston Rockets will look to make it three straight wins over the Phoenix Suns when the two teams meet on Sunday night at the Footprint Center. Houston has won the first two games of the season series, with home wins in February and March.

With less than a month until the end of the regular season, both these teams still have plenty to play for. The Suns are still hoping to secure a play-in spot to help salvage a disappointing season overall.

Meanwhile, the Rockets (48-26) are desperate to hold onto second position in the West with a slender 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips

Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets will take place at the Footprint Center in Arizona. The tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. PST).

The game will be available to watch on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and AZFamily. Fans will also be able to stream the action on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Rockets (-135), Suns (+115)

Spread: Rockets -2.5 (-110), Suns +2.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): Over 224.5 (-105), Under 224.5 (-115)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns preview

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. at Toyota Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The 2024-25 campaign has not quite panned out as expected for Phoenix. With just eight games remaining, the Suns are 11th in the Western Conference and are at risk of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Despite possessing a talented roster that boasts Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, veteran coach Mike Budenholzer has failed to get the best out of this team.

Coming into Sunday's game, Phoenix has dropped consecutive games and has fallen out of the play-in spots. The team is 5-5 over their last 10 and has an overall 23-14 record at home.

Kevin Durant has been the central figure for the Suns' offense. The 2014 MVP and two-time NBA champion continues to perform at a high level. This season, Durant leads the Suns roster with 26.8 points per game.

While an experienced Phoenix team has struggled this season, a young and hungry Rockets team is thriving under head coach Ime Udoka. In an extremely competitive Western Conference, Houston has held off its challengers, maintaining a firm hold on the second-place spot.

The Rockets are currently on a two-game win streak and have lost just once over their last 12 games. On the road, they have a 21-14 record.

Udoka's team has a stingy defense that makes life difficult for the opposition. Houston is allowing just 109.1 ppg, the third fewest in the West.

Offensively, Jalen Green will be the man to keep an eye on. The fourth-year guard has been exceptional this year, averaging 21.5 points and 3.4 assists over 74 games.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun dunks against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Alperen Sengun is coming off a big night against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. In a dazzling display, Sengun finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds to guide his team to a 121-110 victory. Sengun's point total is set at 19.5 for Sunday's game, and he should be able to go over that total.

The Phoenix Suns will once again turn to Kevin Durant to steer their attack. The forward has led the team in scoring in all of their last four games, finishing with 42, 38, 30 and 23 points over the last 10 days.

Durant's point total is set at 26.5. He will likely go over that number in what looks like a must-win game for the Phoenix Suns.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns prediction

A boisterous home crowd will provide a major boost to a Suns team that needs to be lifted up. With only eight games left to save their season, a win will be vital for Phoenix. In what is expected to be a closely contested game, expect the Suns to edge this encounter and upset the Houston Rockets.

