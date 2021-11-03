Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - November 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will host the Houston Rockets in an NBA 2021-22 game at the Footprint Center on Thursday. The Rockets are coming off a narrow 117-119 loss to the LA Lakers, while the Phoenix Suns had a 112-100 comeback victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Match Details

Fixture - Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Thursday, November 4th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, November 5th, 2021; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Houston Rockets Preview

Houston Rockets' players react to a call in game.

Coming off another loss to the LA Lakers, the Houston Rockets have now fallen to a 1-6 record on the season. However, there were some bright sparks in their last game.

Although they lost 95-85 to the Lakers in their first meeting of the season, the Rockets fared better in their second clash. The Rockets took an early lead, thanks to the shooting prowess of Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood, which put the team on course to win the game.

However, the Rockets' inexperience helped the Lakers overcome the gap in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, Jalen Green kept things exciting with two late-game threes to keep Houston's hopes alive.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jalen Green WHAT A SHOT 😳 Jalen Green WHAT A SHOT 😳 https://t.co/8iYKOsFdgH

The Rockets are unlikely to make too much noise this season. But their developing core comprising Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, with Christian Wood in the frontcourt, can give any team a tough time.

Key Player - Jalen Green

Jalen Green celebrates a play for the Houston Rockets.

The key player for the Houston Rockets heading into this matchup against the Phoenix Suns will be Jalen Green. Although he is a rookie, the 19-year-old has shown all the makings of a future star.

Overtime @overtime



24 PTS

9/15 FG

5/10 3PT

5 AST



(via Shoutout Jalen Green SHOWING OUT in Staples tonight 🤩 @JalenGreen 24 PTS9/15 FG5/10 3PT5 AST(via @HoustonRockets Shoutout Jalen Green SHOWING OUT in Staples tonight 🤩 @JalenGreen24 PTS9/15 FG5/10 3PT5 AST(via @HoustonRockets) https://t.co/CUcW87XdxL

His first performance against the LA Lakers was underwhelming. However, he followed that up with an exciting display of his offensive skills. Showcasing his freakish athleticism and scoring prowess, Green looks like the centerpiece the Rockets need to build around.

Against Devin Booker of the Suns, Green may not have much to offer at the defensive end. But his scoring will have to match Booker's if the Rockets have any hope of winning this game.

Finding a way to attack in the paint will also be key, considering Christian Wood's ability to stretch the floor and nullify rim protection.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Christian Wood | C - Alperen Sengun.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns celebrate a play against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Phoenix Suns have struggled to establish themselves as contenders in the Western Conference this season. Coming off a 2021 Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns only enjoyed a dominant win against the LA Lakers.

However, after going 3-3 for the season, the Suns look to have put together a string of victories. They are currently riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak.

Much of the Suns' early-season problems can be attributed to attrition. A short offseason featuring injuries and absence of key players on their roster have affected their performances.

However, heading into this game against the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns will look to establish themselves in the playoff seedings.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul looks on during a Phoenix Suns game.

Chris Paul is key for the Phoenix Suns. As the floor general and one of the best to ever do it, Paul has the ability to run the offense, which is unparalleled when paired with his offensive potency.

Paul starred in the Suns' comeback win against the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Suns' offense initially struggled, Paul's ability to mobilize the team was key.

Heading into this matchup against the Houston Rockets, Paul will be up against his former team. His experience and playmaking ability could be necessary in getting the Suns' perimeter shooting active, so that they can put the game away early.

The ability to use their big-man rotation to catch lobs will also be necessary, as they can exploit the weaker interior defense of the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Rockets vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will likely walk away with a win in this matchup against the Houston Rockets.

With home-court advantage, the fatigue factor may not play as big of a role. When also considering the gulf in talent and experience, the Phoneix Suns have the upper hand and momentum heading into this clash.

Where to watch Rockets vs Suns?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns game will be broadcast on NBA TV. It will also be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona. The game can also be accessed on the NBA's League Pass platform. For fans who want to listen to the game on radio, they can tune into KMVP 98.7/ S: KSUN.

Edited by Bhargav