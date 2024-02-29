Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns is one of the Western conference games on NBA’s Thursday schedule on Leap Day. It will be the third matchup between the teams this season. The Suns took a comfortable road win in the first matchup. The Rockets came back with a close win against the Suns at home last week.

The Rockets have hit a rough slide. They lost four of their past five and are trending toward a lottery pick in the 2024 draft. They have two wins in their past 10 outings. Houston is 12th in the Western Conference and have a 25-33 record.

The Suns dropped two of their past three and are fighting to stay in the top six and playoff safety. They are fifth in the West with a 34-24 record. They will be a heavy favorite in this one.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns matchup could be an exciting one in the West on Thursday. The game will air on each team’s regional network on Arizona's Family 3TV/Arizona's Family Sports and Space City Home Network. It can also be accessed with NBA League Pass. Odds below are courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline: Houston Rockets (+295) vs Phoenix Suns (-375)

Spread: Suns -8.5

Total (O/U): 234

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Preview

The Rockets have struggled since the turn of the calendar. They have won just three games in February. That losing is likely to continue against the Suns.

The Rockets does have a shot as Phoenix is banged up once again. Jusuf Nurkic is probable for Thursday’s game and Eric Gordon is questionable. Bradley Beal is questionable too as he struggles with a hamstring injury. Phoenix will also be without Damion Lee.

Despite its injuries throughout the season, Phoenix continues to run one of the best offenses in the game. It is joint eighth in the league in offensive rating at 118.4.

Houston may struggle to slow down Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, just like every other team in the league. However, Houston is led by the defensive prowess of Dillon Brooks and are sixth in the league in defensive rating at 113.1.

Houston will need to temper the Phoenix offense to pull off the upset. If it can keep Durant or Booker under 20 points, it will have a chance to hang in this one.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups

The Rockets should start their regular lineup. Backup big Tari Eason is the only player on the injury report for Houston.

PG - Fred VanVleet, SG - Jalen Green, SF - Dillon Brooks, PF - Jabari Smith Jr., C - Alperen Sengun

The Suns will have to switch up their lineup as they struggle with injuries. Bradley Beal will be out once again. Eric Gordon may also miss the game which will hurt Phoenix’s depth. Here is the likely starting lineup given their injuries.

PG - Devin Booker, SG - Grayson Allen, SF - Royce O’Neale, PF - Kevin Durant, C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

The Rockets might be a good bet on the spread given the Suns injuries. They could cover with a strong defensive performance.

Alperen Sengun has become a triple-double threat in every game now. His combo prop of points+rebounds+assists is set at 35.5. The over could be a solid bet as he averages 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Kevin Durant may have to deal with Dillon Brooks for most of the game. Therefore, Devin Booker could get more open looks. His point prop is set around 27.5. A look at his over could be a nice bet if you can lay the -120.