Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024

The Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Portland winning the most recent meeting 137-131 on Jan. 24.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 8.

The Rockets hold a 114-97 all-time advantage against the Trail Blazers. Portland won the most recent matchup in OT behind Anfernee Simons’ 33 points, six rebounds and five assists. Alperen Sengun led Houston with 30 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for Friday, March 8, at Moda Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS PLUS and Space City Home Network. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Rockets (-210) vs. Trail Blazers (+170)

Spread: Rockets (-5.5) vs. Trail Blazers (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o218.5) vs. Trail Blazers -110 (u218.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Rockets (27-35) are 12th in the West and lost their most recent game 122-116 against the LA Clippers on Wednesday. Houston has won just four of its past 10 games and are 6-24 on the road this season. Only the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards have a worse road record than the Rockets. Sengun had a triple-double (23 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists) against the Clippers.

The Trail Blazers (17-44) are 14th in the West and have lost two in a row. They have won just twice in the past 10 games and are 9-21 at home. In Portland’s most recent 128-120 loss against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, Anfernee Simons had 29 points and five assists.

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

Tari Eason is out for the Rockets after undergoing surgery to fix a benign growth in his lower leg. He should be out for the rest of the season. Steven Adams continues to be out with a knee injury. Jeff Green is day-to-day with a knee injury. Houston coach Ime Udoke should start:

PG: Fred VanVleet SG: Jalen Green SF: Dillon Brooks PF: Jabari Smith Jr. C: Alperen Sengun

The Trail Blazers have been crippled by injuries. Robert Williams III (torn ligament in left knee) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) are out long-term. Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) is out as well. Jerami Grant (soreness in right hamstring), Jabari Walker (right hip contusion) and Toumani Camara (illness) are questionable. Scoot Henderson (thigh) and Deandre Ayton (hand) are doubtful.

Portland coach Chauncey Billups could start:

PG: Dalano Banton SG: Anfernee Simons SF: Jerami Grant PF: Kris Murray C: Duop Reath

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Alperen Sengun has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game. Sengun has been a revelation this season and should continue his great form on Friday to score more than 22.5 points.

In the absence of key players, Portland has turned to Anfernee Simons to lead its offense. Simons has an over/under of 27.5 points. While it is achievable, Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet should make it tough for Simons to get easy buckets. Expect Simons to not score over 27.5 points.

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Rockets are favored on the road. Houston has a far better team than its record shows. While it has not worked out so far, a weakened Portland squad should give the Rockets a chance to get a win. Houston should cover the spread for a win. It should be a moderately high-scoring game with the team total going over 218.5 points.