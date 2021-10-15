Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Houston Rockets take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center tonight in an NBA preseason game involving two Texas-based teams.

The Rockets are coming off a 107-92 loss against the Toronto Raptors, while the San Antonio Spurs managed a narrow 101-100 win over the Orlando Magic in their last preseason game.

The Houston Rockets were not at their best against the Raptors, as Armoni Brooks and Christian Wood were the only two players who had any kind of impact on the game for them.

The San Antonio Spurs managed to eke out a win thanks to a spectacular effort from Dejounte Murray, who finished the game with 18 points and 5 rebounds.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Daniel Theis has been dealing with a knee problem, and he is set to be rested for tonight's game. Eric Gordon (ankle) has also been sidelined.

Veteran point guard John Wall has been ruled out as well.

Player Status Reason John Wall Out Unavailable Daniel Theis Out Knee Eric Gordon Out Ankle

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Tre Jones has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Zach Collins (foot) is out till Christmas. Australian international Jock Landale has also been ruled out, while young shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV's status is questionable due to a bruised left quad.

Player Status Reason Zach Collins Out Foot Lonnie Walker Questionable Bruised Left Quad Jock Landale Out Rest Tre Jones Out Ankle

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

In their last preseason game, the Houston Rockets are likely to go with the young guard duo of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green in their backcourt. Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood are the favorites to take the two forward spots, while Alperen Senguren could come in place of Daniel Theis to start at the center spot.

Armoni Brooks had a strong game from the bench against the Raptors, and he could get significant minutes tonight. Josh Christopher, Dante Exum, Kenyon Martin Jr., and DJ Augustin will split minutes with the starters off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs Fun night with the family 🤙Shoutout to everyone who joined us for the 2021 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage at the @attcenter or virtually with the stream! Fun night with the family 🤙Shoutout to everyone who joined us for the 2021 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage at the @attcenter or virtually with the stream! https://t.co/4PDBDkYVel

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will start the game with the two-way guard tandem of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, with sharpshooter Doug McDermott slotting in at small forward. 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Keldon Johnson is likely to start the 4, with Jakob Poeltl expected to start at center.

Devin Vassell, Keita Bates-Diop and Drew Eubanks will come in from the bench to try to make an impact on the proceedings. The San Antonio Spurs are sure to miss the bench scoring of Lonnie Walker, but Forbes and Thaddeus Young should be able to help out the bench unit with their shooting and creativity.

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Christian Wood | Center - Alperen Senguren.

Also Read

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Edited by Rohit Mishra