Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs will continue pre-season preparations when they face off for the second time. Both franchises are currently rebuilding their rosters. Both franchises have some exciting young talent. However, Victor Wembanyama is clearly the best prospect on either team.

Houston has won their first three preseason games, including their October 16 victory over the Spurs. Ime Udoka is implementing a new style of play. The Rockets already look to be a stronger defensive unit. Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green will ensure the offense continues to improve in the coming months.

The Spurs have lost two of their first three preseason contests. Gregg Popovich won't be placing much stock into these early performances. However, evening up their preseason record to 2-2 for confidence purposes would be favorable. Still, San Antonio is in player development mode, and with that comes some offensive and defensive struggles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The Houston Rockets should be slight favorites heading into the October 18 game against San Antonio. Houston added some veteran talent to their roster this summer. Ime Udoka clearly wants to expedite the team's rebuild and challenge for a playoff place.

Popovich will be taking things slower. Wembanyama will need time to adapt to the physicality of the NBA. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell can't win games on their own.

Houston and San Antonio will see each other multiple times in the coming season. Both teams are capable of defeating each other. However, at this early juncture of the basketball year, these games are more about gathering data than stacking wins.

The Rocket's additional veteran talent and their experienced young stars should ensure they are the favorite for their October 18 game. Still, Wembanyama is an X-Factor. If the rookie big man plays, he could swing the flow of the game.

Houston Rockets Roster

Jeff Green

Reggie Bullock

Boban Marjanovic

Nate Hinton

Jeenathan Williams

Matthew Mayer

Jermaine Samuels (TW)

Aaron Holiday

Dillon Brooks

Fred VanVleet

Jock Landale

Jalen Green

Amen Thompson

Cam Whitmore

Darius Days (TW)

Trevor Hudgins (TW)

Jae'Sean Tate

Jabari Smith Jr.

Tari Eason

Alperen Sengun

Victor Oladipo

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

San Antonio Spurs roster

Keldon Johnson

Charles Bediako

Dominick Barlow (TW)

Sidy Cissoko

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Tre Jones

Julian Champagnie

Sir'Jabari Rice (TW)

Victor Wembanyama

Charles Bassey

Cedi Osman

Malaki Branham

Jeremy Sochan

Blake Wesley

Zach Collins

Doug McDermott

Khem Birch

Devonte' Graham

Devin Vassell

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Where to watch

You can watch the preseason contest between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs on CW35, Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with tip-off scheduled for 8 PM ET.

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds

Moneyline: Houston Rockets (-122,) San Antonio Spurs (+100)

Spread: Houston Rockets (-1.5,) San Antonio Spurs (+1.5)

Over 221.5 points (-113,) Under 221.5 points (-113)