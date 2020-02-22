Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 22nd February 2020

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

Match details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz

Date and time: Saturday, 22 February 2020, 6:00 PM ET.

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Last game results

Houston Rockets (35-20): 135-105 win against the Golden State Warriors (20th February, 2020)

Utah Jazz (36-19): 113-104 loss against the San Antonio Spurs (21st February, 2020)

Houston Rockets preview

The Houston Rockets have totally embraced the modern NBA. They have traded away their only big man in Clint Capela and have gone totally small ball. PJ Tucker listed at 6"5' inches is now the starting center for the team.

The Rockets have been really fluid on the offensive end with this lineup. Both Harden and Westbrook have found spaces to drive. They will be really interesting to watch in the second half of the season.

Key player - Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook had a tough start to life as a Rocket. But he has been phenomenal in the past 30 games and has perhaps even been better than James Harden in this period.

Westbrook is averaging 27 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season. He has also been effective from the field shooting around 47% from the floor.

Rockets predicted lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Daniel House Jr., Robert Covington, PJ Tucker

Utah Jazz preview

The Utah Jazz have one of the best all around teams in the NBA this season. They added Mike Conley and Bogdanovic to an already great team and are one of the dark horses in the Western Conference this season.

The Jazz have a 36-19 record at the moment and are the 4th ranked team in the Western Conference. They have been playing with great confidence throughout the season.

Key player - Donovan Mitchell

2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day

Donovan Mitchell has been on fire this season. He made his first All-Star appearance this season.

Mitchell is averaging 24.1 points and 4.3 assists per game this season. He is also shooting 46% from the field. He had a disappointing game against the Spurs and will be looking to make amends in this match.

Jazz predicted lineup

Joe Ingles, Donovan Micthell, Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

Rockets vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Rockets vs the Jazz promises to be an intriguing encounter. Both the sides are really strong and have an almost identical record at this point of the season. We predict the Rockets to have a tight win in this match against the Jazz.

Where to watch Rockets vs Jazz?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.