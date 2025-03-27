Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 27, 2025

The Houston Rockets will open a three-game road trip on Thursday with a game against the Utah Jazz. Houston, which lost 124-115 to Utah in February, can’t afford another defeat at the hands of the struggling team. The Rockets need wins to keep their chasers for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference at bay.

Meanwhile, the slumping Jazz could win the season series against the Rockets with another victory. The hosts could play spoilers by snapping a three-game losing streak and dropping their visitors in the standings. Utah must overcome the unavailability of key players such as Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins to pull off an upset against Houston.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz Injury Report

Houston Rockets injury report

N’Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, Nate Williams and David Roddy did not travel with the Rockets to Memphis following their G League designation. Reed Sheppard (thumb) remains out, while Amen Thompson (ankle) and Steven Adams (wrist) are questionable.

Utah Jazz injury report

Despite their injury riddled roster, the Jazz still sent Elijah Harkless, Micah Potter and Oscar Tsiebwe to the G League, making them inactive on Thursday.

Jordan Clarkson (fasciitis), John Collins (ankle), Taylor Henricks (fibula) and Lauri Markkanen (return to competition conditioning) are out.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Houston Rockets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Jalen Green Jeenathan Williams Dillon Brooks Cam Whitmore Jae'Sean Tate Tari Eason Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green Alperen Sengun Jock Landale

Utah Jazz predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Isaiah Collier Keyonte George Jaden Springer Collin Sexton Johhny Juzang Cody Williams Bryce Sensabaugh Svi Mykhailiuk Kyle Filipowski KJ Martin Walker Kessler

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Key matchups

Alperen Sengun vs. Walker Kessler

In the last meeting between the Jazz and the Rockets, Alperen Sengun had his way against Utah defensive anchor Walker Kessler. The Turkish international scattered 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. For Houston to even the season series, the All-Star big man must have another superb game.

Kessler has to step up in the rematch against Sengun. The Jazz center has the size, length and defensive skills to contain his tormentor. Kessler must put everything together to keep Sengun from having another sizzling night.

Fred VanVleet vs. Isaiah Collier

The Houston Rockets offense struggled when Fred VanVleet missed multiple games due to an injury. VanVleet is out of the injury list, so he should be ready to lead his team again. The Rockets are tough to beat when their elite defense gets a boost from an offense with VanVleet running the engine.

Rookie Isaiah Collier has proven to be an emerging star for the Utah Jazz with his scoring and playmaking. On Thursday, his defensive skills will be tested against a wily and savvy veteran. Houston will likely tie the season series if VanVleet can help his team get much-needed rhythm.

Jalen Green vs. Keyonte George

In the Rockets-Jazz encounter in February, Jalen Green and Keyonte George had a shootout. Green finished the game with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while George tallied a game-high 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Unlike last time, George will likely come off the bench. If he gets going, another shootout between him and Green could highlight the rematch.

