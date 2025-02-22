Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 22, 2025 

The Houston Rockets will face the Utah Jazz for the first time this season on Saturday. Houston and Utah ended their head-to-head series tied at 2-2 last season. The Rockets, fourth in the highly-contested Western Conference, look to draw first blood against the team with the second-worst record in their conference.

Ad

Like the Rockets, the Jazz will host Saturday’s game on short rest. They will try to snap out of a two-game losing slump when they take on Alperen Sengun and Co. Collin Sexton remains out for the home team, but Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler are ready to lead the team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City will host the Rockets-Jazz encounter. Basketball fans can also check the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Rockets (-310) vs Jazz (+250)

Odds: Rockets (-7.5) vs. Jazz (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets (o229.0 -110) vs. Jazz (u229.0 -110)

Ad

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz preview

The Houston Rockets will again lean on their elite defense to win back-to-back games following the All-Star break. They used their vaunted defense to secure a 121-115 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The Rockets will play on short rest, but they will be tough to beat if their defense does not slacken.

Ad

The return of Jabari Smith Jr. has also given Ime Udoka’s roster a big boost. After a long injury layoff, he contributed to the win against the Timberwolves with 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench. He will have another big role to play if Udoka does not decide to hold him out.

The Utah Jazz returned from the All-Star break with a 130-107 loss to the OKC Thunder. They kept the game close in the first quarter before the No. 1 team in the West blew past them.

Ad

Against the Rockets, they can’t afford another poor quarter on both ends of the floor. If they fall behind, rallying against Houston’s defense will not be easy. Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler have to play well for the Jazz to defend their home court.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Rockets

PG: Aaron Holiday | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Amen Thompson | C: Alperen Sengun

Ad

Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier | SG: Jordan Clarkson | PF: Lauri Markkanen | PF: John Collins | C: Walker Kessler

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Jalen Green is averaging 20.5 points per game in February, but he just torched the Minnesota Timberwolves for 35 points. Against Utah’s porous defense, he is likely to top his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amen Thompson is averaging 13.3 ppg this month. Utah struggles on the defensive end, but Thompson isn’t even Houston’s third option on offense. The versatile forward could fail to go over his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz prediction

Both teams will play on short rest, but the Jazz will be on their home court. Still, the Rockets' defense will be tough to crack, particularly with Jabari Smith Jr. back in the lineup. Ime Udoka’s team could win the game and beat the -7.5 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback