Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2025

The Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz matchup is one of eight NBA games scheduled on Thursday. The Rockets (47-26) are the no. 2 team in the Western Conference while the Jazz (16-57) have the worst record in the West .

The Rockets and the Jazz have met each other 219 times in the regular season. Houston has won 103 times, while Utah has secured victory on 116 occasions.

Thursday's meeting will be the second of three between the two ball clubs this season. On Feb. 22, the Jazz beat the Rockets 124-115.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz game details and odds

The Rockets vs Jazz game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET inside Delta Center. The game will be broadcast live on SCHN and KJZZ. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Rockets (-700) vs Jazz (+500)

Spread: Rockets (-12.5) vs Jazz (+12.5)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o228.0) vs Jazz -110 (u228.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz preview

The Rockets have won 10 of their last 11 games. On Tuesday, they beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114. Jalen Green had a double-double performance, with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak. On Tuesday, they were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies 140-103, with Isaiah Collier registering 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz betting props

Alperen Sengun's point total is set at 19.5, which is slightly above his season average of 19.0 per game. In the win over the Hawks, Sengun had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Collin Sexton's point total is set at 16.5, which is below his season average of 18.1 per outing. In the loss to the Grizzlies, Sexton had 15 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Rockets are expected to beat the Jazz. Heading into the playoffs, Houston has built up a huge deal of momentum, which should work to their favor heading into its road game in Utah.

