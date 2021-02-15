Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - February 15, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21 Men's Basketball

The Houston Rockets (11-15, 6-9 AWAY) will face the Washington Wizards (7-17, 3-19 HOME) in a 2020-21 NBA season rematch on Monday night.

The last time the two teams met, things got heated between John Wall, who scored 24 points, and Russell Westbrook as the Rockets escaped with a win. Both stars switched teams in the offseason, as the Rockets acquired Washington's future first-round pick and Wall, in exchange for former league MVP Westbrook.

Despite being rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Wizards enter this game on the back of a morale-boosting 104-91 win against the Celtics.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, February 15, 2021 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 16, 20201 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Washington Wizards Preview

Advertisement

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards shoots against the Toronto Raptors

The Washington Wizards will look to avoid their second consecutive loss to the Houston Rockets. The team's strong win against the Celtics should have them brimming with confidence as they head into Monday night's matchup.

When the Rockets defeated the Washington Wizards 107-88 at home earlier in the season, John Wall got the better of Russell Westbrook. Bradley Beal was able to get things going for himself, scoring 33 points and adding to his collection of 30-plus games, but it just wasn't enough for the struggling Washington Wizards.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Advertisement

Beal is what makes this team's engine still function, despite the many losses suffered throughout the season. He scored 35 points on 10-18 shooting against the Celtics and could not be stopped. Beal is averaging 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the season.

Expect Beal to have a big night when he faces former teammate John Wall, who said some encouraging things about his former backcourt partner earlier this week.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Davis Bertans, F Rui Hachimura, C Alex Len.

Houston Rockets Preview

Houston Rockets John Wall #1 drives to the net against Isaac Bonga #17

The Houston Rockets will need to find some answers coming into this contest. Since their last win against the Wizards, Coach Silas' team has lost their cutting edge.

The Rockets dropped their last game in a devastating 121-99 loss to the New York Knicks and have now lost five straight.

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins will need to step up to the plate if they wish to complete the double over an improved Washington Wizards team.

Key Player - John Wall

Advertisement

Despite the team's loss to the New York Knicks, John Wall was still able to put up 26 points. However, the former Washington Wizards guard was 9-of-20 from the field. Wall must get things going for a Rockets team that has reached a low point this season

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Victor Oladipo, F Jae'Sean Tate, F PJ Tucker, C DeMarcus Cousins.

Rockets vs Wizards Prediction

The Washington Wizards will even out the series on Monday night. The Rockets are struggling and the Washington Wizards are showing signs of getting it together.

Expect Beal to be the catalyst in this game when facing Wall's Rockets. Russell Westbrook, who didn't have a good game the last time he faced his former team, will go hard at Wall and have a better game this time around.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Wizards?

The game will be broadcast on NBA TV and NBC Washington. Fans can also watch this game using the NBA League Pass.