Allen Iverson is one of the most popular players to ever play in the NBA. He was a superstar, but also a trendsetter and an icon. Even though he played in the league more than a decade ago, his influence is still strong.

The late David Stern was a fantastic commissioner. He helped the NBA expand and achieve worldwide popularity, which positively impacted both teams and players. Unfortunately, Stern also implemented the NBA dress code.

The new dress code was implemented because of Allen Iverson's fashion style. The Philadelphia 76ers legend influenced several players and fans, and that wasn't something the league liked.

Allen Iverson had massive influence in the NBA

Standing at only 6 feet, Iverson was one of the shortest players in the league. However, he made up for the lack of size by always giving his best and playing with a lot of heart.

The 11-time All-Star led the league in scoring four times and was eventually named a Hall of Famer. Besides being a fantastic player, the guard was responsible for bringing hip hop culture to the NBA.

Iverson was one of the first stars to have multiple tattoos on his body and to wear baggy shorts. He also popularized cornrow braids and wore an elbow sleeve.

Iverson was one of the coolest athletes the NBA has ever had.

With Michael Jordan past his prime, it was Allen Iverson who was the league's most influential player. The point guard was charismatic, skilled and cool.

From Allen Iverson's shoes to his headband, he was one of the most unique players in the league. "The Answer" arguably saved Reebok in the 1990s as his shoes were extremely popular. Unfortunately, the NBA put an end to this.

NBA dress code in 2005

Baggy shorts are a thing of the past. Due to the NBA dress code from 2005, players are no longer allowed to wear casual clothes while attending games. This includes inactive players who sit on the bench.

David Stern's dress code states that players must dress in business or conservative attire. This is why many players wear suits or sport coats, as opposed to two decades ago.

Iverson completely changed the NBA with his style.

The NBA's image was ruined after "Malice at the Palace," and Stern did his best to fix it. However, many players initially opposed the dress code, saying that it doesn't allow them to express who they are.

After Adam Silver took over as commissioner, the dress code became more relaxed, allowing players to have more freedom with their fashion sense.

