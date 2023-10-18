How did Bronny James' NIL value take a $1M hit? Closer look at USC prospect prepares for freshman year

Much anticipation surrounds Bronny James and his debut with the USC Trojans. With his first year set to begin in a couple of weeks, James' path toward reaching the NBA draws closer each day. With his potential to further expand his skill set once he starts playing at the collegiate level, the sky is the limit for him.

However, James' NIL value of $7.2 million, as per On3 NIL Valuation, recently took a $1 million dip from the total amount. As of now, Bronny James has an NIL value of $5.9 million.

But why did the NIL value of LeBron James' son take a hit from its original total? In a Fan Nation's "All Trojans" article by Caleb Nguyen, the 19-year-old USC prospect's freak accident last July was a reason that led to the decrease.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although he seems to progress following the cardiac arrest, how he will perform in his upcoming season with USC is a concern for some. Be that as it may, Essentially Sports' Chetan Kumar mentioned,

"His endorsement deals with iconic sportswear brand Nike and renowned audio company Beats by Dre have solidified his reputation as a highly sought-after athlete."

Bronny James' status following cardiac arrest incident

In July, it was reported that Bronny James had a cardiac arrest incident in the middle of team practice with the USC Trojans. Following the freak accident, the son of the Lakers legend has been making good progress. As per The Associated Press' Joe Reedy, USC Trojans coach Andy Enfield was the first to speak of his promising status.

"The good thing is he's doing extremely well, and he's in class right now," Enfield said, "I think everybody is hopeful that everybody will return to the court. We have to be patient and take it step by step."

With Bronny James working his way back into top shape, he remains one of the more intriguing NBA prospects following his father's footsteps. Besides the name, what makes him a promising athlete is that his playing style differs from his father's.

He might not have the incredible athleticism of LeBron James, but he does make up for it with a promising basketball IQ and the ability to knock down 3-point shots.

His IQ can be attributed to his father's brilliance in reading the court and defenses effectively. His marksmanship from deep is a welcome surprise. He must have worked on it a lot during workouts.