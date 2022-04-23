“How can you be the best player on the planet, when that guy is the closer for your team?” - Skip Bayless questions if Giannis Antetokounmpo can lead Bucks to victory without All-Star teammate

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been held to a draw after two games in their first-round playoff series with DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. With Milwaukee's Khris Middleton out for the rest of the series with a knee injury, there are concerns about the Bucks advancing to the semifinals.

Despite Antetokounmpo's 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists in Game 2, the Bucks lost 114-110 on Wednesday. Middleton sustained a torn MCL in the game. DeRozan scored 41 points with Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine scoring 24 and 20 points, respectively.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless questioned the claims of Antetokounmpo being the best player in the world. His argument was based on Middleton being the team's closer, not the Greek Freak. His expectation of being able to close for a team ranks highly on the requirements to be termed the "best player on the planet."

"Greek is freaking everybody – wait a second, he can't even overcome the Bulls without Khris Middleton?" Bayless questioned. "He's the closer for this team. How can you be the best player on the planet when that guy is the closer for your team?"

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks win on the road?

The Milwaukee Bucks missed the chance to take a 2-0 lead on Wednesday as the Chicago Bulls won 114-110 in Game 2. The series moves to Chicago for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. The Bulls will be looking to treat the home fans. Game 5 is on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

With Khris Middleton out due to an MCL injury, the Bucks seem shaky as their best shooter will be out for the entirety of the series. Milwaukee announced that Middleton will be re-evaluated in two weeks. It will be a thing of wonder if coach Mike Budenhozer can turn things around and lead the Bucks to the semifinals.

The onus rests on Giannis Antetokounmpo to put up a staggering performance for the entirety of the series to lead the Bucks past the Bulls. Guard Jrue Holiday is expected to be a lot more clinical with his shooting and offer more on defense.

