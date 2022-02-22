×
How Chris Paul's injury opens a clear path for Golden State Warriors to rule their roost in the West

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on February 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on February 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christopher Eluemuno
ANALYST
Modified Feb 22, 2022 07:17 PM IST
Chris Paul will be out of action for the Phoenix Suns for atleast 6 weeks due to a right thumb avulsion fracture. The superstar guard sat out the just concluded All-Star Game as his injury was announced hours before the game.

This will likely see the Suns finish the regular season without the four-time assist champion, which could potentially hamper their run for the remainder of the season. The team could lose its first-place spot in the NBA Western Conference standings. It is a known fact that the franchise is a lot stronger with Paul on the court than without.

Chris Paul injury update: Suns star has fractured thumb, could miss remainder of regular season, per reportcbssports.com/nba/news/chris…

This could impact the results of their upcoming games and could cause the standings to shuffle around in favor of the Golden State Warriors. Although the Warriors have not been at their best without arguably the league's best defender in Draymond Green. Posting a 14-11 record without him as compared to 28-6 with him on the court.

They are still a better team than the Suns are without Chris Paul, which means the Warriors could finish at the top of the West for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The Phoenix Suns might lose their place as leaders in the Western Conference due to Chris Paul's injury

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after an injury to his hand and a technical-foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center on February 16, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Rockets 124-121.
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after an injury to his hand and a technical-foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center on February 16, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Rockets 124-121.

In their last 19 games, the Suns have only lost once, having been defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in their second meeting of the season. Their stellar run is likely to come to an end as their inspirational leader could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Paul leads the franchise in assists and steals, making himself a strong defensive piece and an outstanding offensive player for the Suns. He also leads the league in both categories, displaying his playmaking prowess.

Chris Paul's last 19 games:🔸 18-1 record🔸 16.9 PTS🔸 12.1 AST🔸 4.6 REB🔸 1.8 STL🔸 51.5% FGFor the season, he leads the NBA in assists/game & total steals, and is 2nd in overall plus/minus. https://t.co/CQov7dXvfc

He's yet to miss a game, having featured in all 58 games played by the Suns this season. Their next game, which takes place on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder, will be the first of the season without Paul suiting up. The Suns are definitely not looking forward to playing the rest of the season without their playmaker.

While their position as the number one team in the West is somewhat being threatened. The Suns will be hoping that Paul is ready and in his best form during the postseason. They have been one of the favorites to win the title this season but Paul is a big part of that.

