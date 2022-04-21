“How come, if you have a championship squad, you don’t insist on an experienced coach” - Stephen A. Smith questions Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s endorsement of Steve Nash as the Nets coach

Brooklyn Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant had some say in who would be their coach last season. But analyst Stephen A. Smith questioned their endorsement of Steve Nash.

Winning a championship is never easy, and a significant part of any championship team is coaching. Nash's coaching leads people to question his ability to lead the team to a title.

Smith questioned why Irving and Durant did not force Brooklyn to hire an experienced coach:

“How come, if you have a championship squad, you don’t insist on an experienced coach being in that chair, so you know that you're prepared for moments like Sunday?"

Brooklyn lost 115-114 to the Boston Celtics on Jayson Tatum's score at the buzzer in Game 1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday. The Nets also failed to score on their last possession, so they ended the game with two bad plays.

For a team that wants to win a championship, Brooklyn lacked coaching and execution in the clutch moments.

Irving and Durant are Brooklyn's superstars, so their endorsement and influence are a critical part of the organization. If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving still want Nash as their coach, then he will remain their coach.

Still, the criticism of Nash will continue and get louder if Irving and Durant fail to get the Nets past the first round.

Steve Nash's coaching experience and his coaching of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the Nets

Nash is in his first two seasons as a coach, but he is part of a strong coaching trend.

Brooklyn is Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash's first coaching job. His only similar role was consulting for the Golden State Warriors championship teams in 2017 and 2018.

The lack of coaching experience has some questioning his ability to be an effective play-caller.

Joe Budden @JoeBudden Imagine if Steve Nash knew how to call plays lol Imagine if Steve Nash knew how to call plays lol

Despite the lack of coaching experience, Nash is a two-time NBA MVP. That's more than any of his players have won.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wanting Nash as their coach also fits the trend of having ex-NBA players become coaches for superstar players.

Steve Kerr, Rick Carlisle, Tyron Lue and Doc Rivers are championship coaches with NBA playing experience.

For Nash to win a championship for Brooklyn, h will need to be more than just a player-friendly coach for his superstars.

