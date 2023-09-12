How to create a Kobe Bryant player-build in NBA 2K24 MyCareer mode? 

Kobe Bryant is the NBA 2K24 cover model, which is an homage to one of his iconic jersey numbers. While it's clear that different versions of Bryant will readily be available in the game, some players could opt to create their own build of the late legend.

Most 2K gamers who play MyCareer mode usually create their own player builds, however, there are those who want to pattern their game to their idols.

Without a doubt, most of the 2K players this year will be Kobe fans, which means it's more than likely that they'll want to create a MyPlayer that plays similarly to the "Black Mamba" himself.

With that said, here's a closer look at how exactly players can create a Kobe Bryant player-build in NBA 2K24's MyCareer mode.

2K24 Mamba Moments

NBA 2K24's MyCareer mode introduced two variations of builders. One option allows players to create their own from scratch, while the other gives players the opportunity to base their builds on existing NBA players.

NBA 2K24 Guide: Kobe Bryant on MyCareer mode

Unfortunately, basketball legends such as Kobe Bryant aren't one of the templates accessible to players. This means that you'll need to create a player from scratch to make a Bryant build.

Players will first have to create a shooting guard that stands at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. As for the weight, 206 lbs should be the sweet spot.

In terms of attributes, here's a full list of the skill ratings per attribute:

Close Shot - 61

- 61 Driving Layup - 80

- 80 Driving Dunk - 86

- 86 Standing Dunk -32

-32 Post Control - 76

- 76 Mid-Range Shot - 84

- 84 Three-Point Shot - 76

- 76 Free Throw - 70

- 70 Pass Accuracy - 70

- 70 Ball Handle - 87

- 87 Speed With Ball - 80

- 80 Interior Defense - 70

- 70 Perimeter Defense - 85

- 85 Steal - 75

- 75 Block - 70

- 70 Offensive Rebound - N/A

- N/A Defensive Rebound - 46

- 46 Speed - 80

- 80 Acceleration - 85

- 85 Strength - 60

- 60 Vertical - 75

- 75 Stamina - 90

Once you've finished building your player, it's more than likely that "Shades of: Kobe Bryant" won't appear. However, this isn't something to worry about. The stats provided are nearly identical to the 2K version of Bryant.

More or less, players will be able to knock down the same type of shots the "Black Mamba" would take in-game.