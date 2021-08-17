How did Detroit Pistons perform in the 2021 NBA Summer League? We take a closer look at the numbers and the story behind them

The Detroit Pistons, despite a shaky start to their 2021 NBA Summer League campaign, finished with two straight wins against the LA Lakers and the Orlando Magic.

All eyes were obviously on the no. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA draft in the form of Cade Cunningham, who did not disappoint and put in some memorable performances throughout the tournament. However, there were some other prospects that the Detroit Pistons will think can make an impact during the upcoming season.

In this article, we look at the overall performance of the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Summer League:

Cade Cunningham makes 7 3-pointers; Detroit Pistons beat Knicks, 93-87, in Summer League https://t.co/fLEYY3Pf8O — Detroit Free Press (@freep) August 14, 2021

Taking a look at Detroit Pistons’ 2021 NBA Summer League campaign

The Detroit Pistons were stacked with talent, with Cade Cunningham already expected to carry the franchise for years to come. But apart from the no. 1 pick, NBA sophomore Killian Hayes also impressed, especially with respect to his defensive game.

However, there were other positives as well, such as Luka Garza, Saben Lee, and Jamorko Pickett.

First and foremost, Cade Cunningham looks set to have a big NBA future and showed a maturity that most fans would not have expected, even from the no. 1 pick.

Cunningham was the leader for the Detroit Pistons’ Summer League team and averaged almost 19 points and 6 assists per game. Additionally, he already looks to be an elite shooter and had an efficiency of over 50% from the 3-point zone.

Luka Garza in his final Summer League game:



21 PTS | 15 REB



Earlier today, @ShamsCharania reported that the No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will sign a two-way deal with the Pistons.@DetroitPistons 🤝 @LukaG_55 pic.twitter.com/Yyl5r1ihjN — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 17, 2021

In such a scenario, a potential backcourt of Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham is bound to excite fans. Secondly, in Luka Garza, the Detroit Pistons might have a center who might in time find himself behind just Kelly Olynyk in the upcoming season.

The no. 52 pick looks to be a steal and averaged almost a double-double after starting all five games, with 15 points and almost 10 rebounds.

Cade Cunningham is set to have a big NBA future

He is also a decent shooter and should be able to put up points off the bench immediately in the NBA. Finally, Saben Lee, who struggled for game time for the Pistons last season, also looks to have put in work with respect to his shooting and defense.

Lee is a decent passer and is expected to have done enough to be added to rotation behind the likes of Hayes and Cunningham at the Guard positions.

Finally, the Detroit Pistons have two decisions to make in the form of Jamorko Pickett and Sekou Doumbouya, the longest tenured player on the Pistons’ roster. Prickett had a couple of impressive outings and might have done enough to secure a future with the Pistons.

However, Doumbouya’s time might be coming to an end, with his recent comments also signaling a potential exit.

Regardless, the Detroit Pistons have plenty to look forward for the upcoming NBA season.

