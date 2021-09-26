How far can the Charlotte Hornets go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Charlotte Hornets started their 2020-21 NBA season campaign on a good note, ranking in the top five in the Eastern Conference. As the season went on, they were plagued with injuries as their key players began to sit out in games. The season ended with the Hornets registering a 33-39 record and placing 10th in the conference. They made it to the Play-In and crashed out having lost to the Indiana Pacers.

Going into the new season, all eyes will be on the current rookie of the year, LaMelo Ball, as he headlines for the Hornets. He is one of the most exciting young players in the league, his stylish basketball play will be fun to watch. The young team will be looking to make a statement in the coming season if they can manage to be without injuries.

As the Hornets take on the 2021-22 NBA season with the hope of building a team around Ball, how far will they go?

Predicting the floor for the Charlotte Hornets

While there's a huge possibility of the Hornets becoming a really strong side in the coming years if they bring in some more firepower and build a formidable team. There's very little chance of them having a better campaign in the 2021-22 NBA season than they did in the just-concluded season.

The floor for the Hornets will likely be making it to the Play-In tournament as they managed the previous season, but they will most likely be met with an eventual crash in the Play-In.

Predicting the ceiling for the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets had some good picks in the 2021 NBA Draft with the likes of James Bouknight, who was a No. 11 overall pick, and Kai Jones, a No. 19 overall pick by the New York Knicks who was immediately traded to the Hornets. Jones will fit into the Hornets' team just right and the big man will make a good pair with Ball. The Bahamian player recorded his first double-double on January 26, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He was awarded the Big-12 Sixth Man Of The Year.

The Hornets didn't make any spectacular signings during the NBA offseason and as such, they still feel like the same team we saw the previous season. They brought in Kelly Oubre Jr., Mason Plumlee and Mason Plumlee in free agency, none of which has the potential to make the Hornets a formidable team.

The Hornets' ceiling will be an entry into the NBA playoffs but will exit the playoffs in the first round.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar