×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

How far can the New Orleans Pelicans go this season?

Ryan Brown
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
15   //    26 Oct 2018, 12:05 IST

Anthony Davis has had a stellar start the 2018-19 NBA season, averaging 30.3 PPG, 13 RPG and 5.3 APG, leading the Pelicans to a 3-0 start. The seasons still young at the moment but the New Orleans Pelicans are looking very promising early on in this season, and a top 4 finish in the Western Conference is possible. 


Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans

Davis has had plenty of help from Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle coming off the bench. Mirotic is averaging 28 PPG, 10.3 RPG and 1.7 APG, and Randle is averaging 18.7 PPG, 9 RPG and 1 APG. So far, the Pelicans starting line up has had Davis or Mirotic playing either center or power forward. Although Mirotic is a 6’10 big man, he can play as a small forward, and a lineup consisting of Davis, Randle and Mirotic will serve the Pelicans well.

There is a lot of potential in the Pelicans roster, with young players such as Cheick Diallo, Elfrid Payton and Jahlil Okafor, and these three are definitely working their way up on the rotation to having a big impact on the Pelicans season.

The Pelicans are currently leading the league in points per game, averaging 132, leading with 51.7% from the field. Only 3 teams are currently averaging 120+ PPG this season: Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers averaging 125.6 and 125.3 PPG respectively. New Orleans is also in the top 5 when it comes to least turnovers in a game, averaging only 12. 

They’ve had a hot start to the season and don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. If they can keep up this form, they can make it to the playoffs despite a strong Western Conference. With Anthony Davis saying that he deserves to be on the MVP list, this might just become reality this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Nikola Mirotic NBA top 20 NBA Players
Ryan Brown
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA 2018-19: 5 Highest scoring games of Anthony Davis'...
RELATED STORY
Don't blame DeMarcus Cousins for the imbalance in the league
RELATED STORY
Has DeMarcus Cousins' addition to the Golden State...
RELATED STORY
ESPN NBA rank: 5 Players they ranked too low
RELATED STORY
Max Kellerman: Kevin Durant may not be a top-5 player...
RELATED STORY
Is Small Ball really the way to go?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18 Season Comparison: LeBron James vs Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Power Rankings: Week 1 (Western Conference...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Picking winners from games on...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 10 centers this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us