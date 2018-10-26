How far can the New Orleans Pelicans go this season?

Anthony Davis has had a stellar start the 2018-19 NBA season, averaging 30.3 PPG, 13 RPG and 5.3 APG, leading the Pelicans to a 3-0 start. The seasons still young at the moment but the New Orleans Pelicans are looking very promising early on in this season, and a top 4 finish in the Western Conference is possible.

Davis has had plenty of help from Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle coming off the bench. Mirotic is averaging 28 PPG, 10.3 RPG and 1.7 APG, and Randle is averaging 18.7 PPG, 9 RPG and 1 APG. So far, the Pelicans starting line up has had Davis or Mirotic playing either center or power forward. Although Mirotic is a 6’10 big man, he can play as a small forward, and a lineup consisting of Davis, Randle and Mirotic will serve the Pelicans well.

There is a lot of potential in the Pelicans roster, with young players such as Cheick Diallo, Elfrid Payton and Jahlil Okafor, and these three are definitely working their way up on the rotation to having a big impact on the Pelicans season.

The Pelicans are currently leading the league in points per game, averaging 132, leading with 51.7% from the field. Only 3 teams are currently averaging 120+ PPG this season: Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers averaging 125.6 and 125.3 PPG respectively. New Orleans is also in the top 5 when it comes to least turnovers in a game, averaging only 12.

They’ve had a hot start to the season and don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. If they can keep up this form, they can make it to the playoffs despite a strong Western Conference. With Anthony Davis saying that he deserves to be on the MVP list, this might just become reality this season.