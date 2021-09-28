How far can Washington Wizards go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Russell Westbrook came in as the savior for the Washington Wizards to lead them to the NBA playoffs after a two-year absence. While the partnership with Bradley Beal seemed productive at times, they were dominated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Washington Wizards were an exciting team to watch during the 2020-21 NBA season as Westbrook kept pouring in triple-doubles. However, things will look a lot different in the 2021-22 season following his departure in the offseason.

It will be exciting to see how the Washington Wizards perform in the 2021-22 season. They have made notable additions that will improve their overall productivity on both ends of the court.

A player to keep an eye on is their 2021 draft pick, Corey Kispert. He is a skilled perimeter shooter and could improve the Washington Wizards' three-point shooting percentage, given how poorly they ranked in that regard last season (22nd).

What could be the floor for the Washington Wizards?

Rui Hachimura #8 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

With the setup of every other franchise in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards' floor for the 2021-22 NBA season could be a feature in the play-in tournament. They have a solid enough team to finish somewhere between 7th and 10th place in the conference standings.

The Washington Wizards could cause major upsets in the Eastern Conference due to the depth of their squad. The trade for the triple-double machine had the LA Lakers send over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell. Although they all had average (to put it mildly) outings for the purple and gold, they can reinvent themselves in Washington.

KCP, in partnership with Danny Green, played a key role in the Lakers' 2020 championship run. Unfortunately, he failed to replicate such stellar shooting, especially in the 2021 playoffs. With less pressure, he could find his shooting range and be a reliable No.2 to Beal.

All former Lakers players could prove to be valuable bench players for the Washington Wizards. Harrell was happy to leave as it seemed like there was no love lost between him and the franchise. The two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year would love to show what the Lakers will be missing out on.

What could be the ceiling for the Washington Wizards?

Russell Westbrook #4 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have a roster that can take them to the 2022 NBA playoffs. But a first-round feature is likely the farthest they will go. Playing against either of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, or Miami Heat/Boston Celtics in Round 1 will be cause for an early exit.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Washington Wizards Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma putting work in👀 Washington Wizards Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma putting work in👀 https://t.co/HVY4JPMWwV

Also Read

Although the Washington Wizards have more scoring options with the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie and other assets acquired in the offseason, they are just not as prolific when compared to the roster of any of the potential top four teams. Although Dinwiddie can score, he cannot fill the void left by Westbrook's departure with regards to ball distribution.

With time, the Washington Wizards could develop into a formidable team in the East. But for now, a deep run in the playoffs might be a reach.

Edited by Prem Deshpande