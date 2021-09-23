How far could the Denver Nuggets go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Denver Nuggets have solidified their position as a top-three team in the Western Conference. They will look for another top-three finish for the fourth consecutive time in the 2021-22 NBA season. It has been a surprisingly impressive run for the Nuggets since the 2018-19 season, but that could soon come to an end.

Nikola Jokic has been a standout performer for the Denver Nuggets, putting in MVP-caliber showings nightly. He was the league MVP last season. Unfortunately, the Nuggets failed to muster a win against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Jokic's ejection late in the third quarter was an ugly end to an otherwise exceptional season. The Suns went on to complete a conference semi-finals series sweep at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Although Jokic is the offensive coordinator, the Denver Nuggets will be playing many games in the 2021-22 season without their second-best scorer, Jamal Murray. Murray tore his ACL in April during a regular-season game against the Golden State Warriors, and has since been sidelined.

Given the nature of his injury, Murray might be unavailable for selection for almost a full calendar year. While the Nuggets have managed to carry on almost successfully without the explosive guard, his contribution in the scoring department will be hugely missed.

Speaking of scorers, the Denver Nuggets drafted arguably the best shooter in the 2021 NBA draft, Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland. They will now look to bring him up to speed ahead of the new season. Hyland showed his ability as a top shooter in the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, and will hope to continue that run in the new NBA season.

Winning the 2022 NBA championship is unlikely for the Denver Nuggets at this point. However, they could cause a key upset or two in the West.

Predicting the floor for the Denver Nuggets

Competition in the Western Conference will be a lot stiffer next season, but the Denver Nuggets are expected to make the playoffs. However, their floor could be a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Missing the playoffs altogether is unlikely, as the team has found a winning formula over the years. Although Murray's absence will be a factor - the 24-year-old will be unavailable till around April 2022 - the likes of Michael Porter Jr. have stepped up to provide a much-needed scoring boost for the Denver Nuggets.

It won't be easy for Jokic to continue carrying the team. However, his 26-point, ten-rebound, eight-assist 2020-21 season is an indication the big man can do it all, and the team is in good hands.

The Denver Nuggets did not seek elite players during the 2021 offseason. But they made a few under-the-radar additions that could impact their 2021-22 campaign. One such acquisition is Jeff Green, who signed a $9-million two-year contract after a one-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

Green's ability to guard all positions from 1 to 4 will be a boost for the Denver Nuggets. Offensively, he can hit the occasional corner three-pointer. He shot 41.2% from the deep for the Nets while attempting 3.7 shots per game.

The NBA is returning to its 82-game schedule, which means proceedings could be a lot different. The Denver Nuggets might have a tough time, especially during the playoffs, given how teams have gone about boosting their rosters.

Predicting the ceiling for the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets might struggle to finish in the top three next season. That's because the LA Lakers have made significant alterations to their roster. Moreover, there is the potential resurgence of the Golden State Warriors and the 52-20 Utah Jazz fielding practically the same squad to consider as well; the Warriors have missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. Nevertheless, the Nuggets look good to make the playoffs without going through the play-in tournament.

The ceiling for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 NBA season could be the Western Conference Finals. While that is a long shot, they could replicate their 2019-20 run. Amazingly, they could square up against the LA Lakers, who are favorites to advance from the West, as things stand.

Although Jokic could undoubtedly put together another monster campaign, it is unlikely he will win the 2022 NBA MVP award. However, Porter Jr. is favored to win the 2022 NBA Most Improved Player award, and for good reason.

The 22-year-old wing has stepped up hugely since Murray's injury, and is expected to continue to improve. He averaged 19 points per game with Murray on the floor, but his numbers shot up after Murray's injury. The 14th pick in the 2018 NBA draft has made significant attempts, and has been the main benefactor of Jokic's dimes.

Despite their strengths, both offensively and defensively, the Nuggets are unlikely to dominate the West. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks proved that a star-studded roster isn't necessary to win championships, the Nuggets do not have the same quality to go all the way.

