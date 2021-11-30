How good was Derrick Rose in NCAA basketball? We take a look at his college stats, career, and highlights

Derrick Rose has had one of the most polarizing NBA careers in recent years, going through an early stretch of excellence before seeing injuries halt the momentum of his career.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft has amassed great recognition in his 12 seasons in the NBA. Winning Rookie of the Year in 2009, as he made the seamless transition from college basketball to announcing himself as an NBA star.

Despite the New York Knicks talisman's constant battles with injuries, the 33-year-old was able to win the NBA MVP award in his sophomore season. Becoming the youngest player to ever do so after bagging the award in 2011 as a 23-year-old. Averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in a world-class season, while also finishing in the NBA All-Star team from 2010-2012.

How good was Derrick Rose in college basketball?

Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks walks off the court after the loss to the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2021 in New York City. The Orlando Magic defeated the New York Knicks 104-98.

Derrick Rose failed to capture the superb form that made him a huge hit during his time with the Chicago Bulls before suffering his ill-fated ACL injury in the 2011-12 season. His time in college had already earmarked the point guard as a future star.

D-Rose played for the University of Memphis, creating a steep legacy with the Tigers. Being the only player from the school to be named the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

Despite a flurry of attention from top colleges, Derrick Rose ended up joining the Tigers in the 2007-08 season. Citing their history of leading players into the NBA as a major reason for his decision. He accepted a scholarship to play for the Tigers under John Calipari, who had already made efforts to recruit Rose after seeing him star in high school during an AAU game.

The point guard eventually turned up for Memphis, helping them achieve a number 3 national team ranking, before leading the team to a colossal 26-0 record from their opening games. This resulted in them rising to the number one position in the country for the first time in their history.

Derrick Rose averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game leading the Tigers to a 33-1 regular-season record. Earning a finalist position for the Bob Cousy and John R. Wooden Awards, while also earning All-American Third Team honors. He stepped up his performance with the number one seeded team in the southern region in the NCAA tournament as Memphis went on to blow opponents away, rampaging its way into the Final Four.

During the competition, the New York Knicks player turned in memorable performances, recording 25 points and 9 rebounds in a tense Final Four encounter with UCLA. The matchup ended with the Memphis Tigers securing the victory, creating a collegiate record for most wins in a season, as they recorded their 38th victory.

However, Derrick Rose and Memphis were unable to cap off their excellent season by winning the NCAA championship, instead falling to a 75-68 final defeat at the hands of the University of Kansas. Despite missing a critical free throw in the second half of the encounter, that would have shifted the momentum of the game. Derrick Rose finished with a healthy 17 points, recording 7-of-17 shots from the field while adding 9 rebounds for good measure.

The Tigers eventually finished with a 38-2 record that season and Derrick Rose was named to the All-Final Four team, averaging 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6 assists throughout the tournament. He went on to leave Memphis, forgoing his final three seasons as he declared for the draft shortly after.

Derrick Rose highest scoring game in NCAA

Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks in action against the Milwaukee Bucks during their game at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2021 in New York City.

Derrick Rose's highest points total for the Memphis Tigers came in the NCAA tournament. Recording 27 points in an outing against Michigan State. He made 6 of his 14 field goal attempts in 26 minutes on the court. He also recorded 5 assists and 4 rebounds, powering Memphis to a 92-74 victory as they advanced to the Elite Eight, moving one step closer to an ill-fated NCAA Finals loss.

