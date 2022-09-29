How has Hurricane Ian affected the NBA and how can it affect the league going forward? All you need to know

As Hurricane Ian continues to do damage to the state of Florida, the Orlando Magic organization continues to take precautions to avoid the storm’s devastation.

According to Khobi Price of the “Orlando Sentinel”, the Magic originally canceled their training camp practice on Wednesday due to the potential impact of the hurricane. They have since canceled their Thursday practice as well.

Florida is currently in a state of emergency after Hurricane Ian originally touched down on Florida's west coast on Wednesday. According to CNN, the storm reportedly started as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, tied for the strongest hurricane to touch down on the west coast of the Florida peninsula. The hurricane’s winds have since weakened to 65 mph as of Thursday morning, causing the storm to be downgraded to a tropical storm.

The Orlando Magic started training camp on Tuesday so they haven’t been able to practice since then. The team’s plan is reportedly for them to resume practice again on Friday. That doesn’t give them much time to practice before their preseason opener Monday at Memphis. But luckily, they were able to avoid the storm's damage, which is obviously much more important.

Orlando Magic players and coaches react to Hurricane Ian

Orlando Magic v Portland Trail Blazers

Some Orlando Magic players and coaches recently spoke about Hurricane Ian's impact. Head coach Jamahl Mosley mentioned how the team would prioritize players' safety.

“We’re just going to keep monitoring it and see how we go about doing things. Safety is going to be the first priority for these guys and their families," Mosley said.

Orlando Magic Sophomore Franz Wagner also explained how nervous he was to experience the storm.

“Obviously, I’m nervous because I’ve never experienced anything like this. Just trying to listen to everybody here, what they’re telling us, and making sure we have everything at home. Trying to be safe,” Wagner said.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also gave words of encouragement to those affected by the storm.

“Our hearts and our thoughts are going out to everybody in South Florida, Central Florida, Tampa area, who are bracing right now,” Spoelstra said.

Multiple sporting events outside of the NBA have already been rescheduled this week. But it doesn’t look like Hurricane Ian is going to impact the upcoming NBA schedule. The Orlando Magic should be good to go for their Monday preseason opener in Memphis now that the storm is starting to die down.

For more on the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Ian, watch below.

