How does Kevin Durant match up against LeBron James in head-to-head competition?

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are arguably two of the best players of the 2010s and two of the greatest players in NBA history. They have been compared to each other, but are two totally different players.

Durant is considered the best basketball player in the world at the moment. James has held that distinction for about a decade, but continues to play at a very high level in Year 19 and aged 37.

Both players entered the league with hype surrounding them. Kevin Durant was drafted second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007. Meanwhile, LeBron James was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft.

But how does KD match up against LeBron head-to-head? Let's take a look at the stats and facts.

Kevin Durant vs LeBron James in the regular season

Kevin Durant vs LeBron James back in the 2014-15 NBA Regular Season.

Kevin Durant has faced off against LeBron James in the regular season 21 times since 2008. Durant has a 6-15 record against James in the regular season, winning his first in their seventh matchup. KD was a member of the OKC Thunder and LeBron was in his first season with the Miami Heat.

The biggest margin of victory for both players against each other is the same at 35 points. LeBron and the Cavs defeated KD and the Thunder at home back in 2008, 117-82. Durant would do the same almost nine years later as part of the Golden State Warriors. They defeated James and the Cavs 126-91.

Regular Season Games Head-to-Head Name GP W L Ave. Win Margin Largest Win Margin LeBron James 21 15 6 12.5 points 35 points Kevin Durant 21 6 15 16.0 points 35 points

◽️ LeBron James: 31 PTS, 13 REB

◽️ Kyrie Irving: 25 PTS (and the game-winner), 10 AST, 7 STL



◽️ Kevin Durant: 36 PTS, 15 REB

◽️ Klay Thompson: 24 PTS (5/11 3-PT FG)



🎥 @NBA Cavs vs. Warriors in 2016 on Christmas Day was an instant classic.◽️ LeBron James: 31 PTS, 13 REB◽️ Kyrie Irving: 25 PTS (and the game-winner), 10 AST, 7 STL◽️ Kevin Durant: 36 PTS, 15 REB◽️ Klay Thompson: 24 PTS (5/11 3-PT FG) Cavs vs. Warriors in 2016 on Christmas Day was an instant classic.◽️ LeBron James: 31 PTS, 13 REB◽️ Kyrie Irving: 25 PTS (and the game-winner), 10 AST, 7 STL◽️ Kevin Durant: 36 PTS, 15 REB◽️ Klay Thompson: 24 PTS (5/11 3-PT FG)🎥 @NBA https://t.co/VasXygpldt

As for their own performances in the regular season, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are almost equal in terms of scoring average. KD is the better scorer and shooter, but James is the better passer, rebounder and defender.

KD's regular-season high against LeBron is 40 points. He did it back on February 13th, 2014 in the 110-100 loss to the Cavaliers. On the other hand, James' regular-season high in his matchups with Durant is 44 points. "The King" took over in the 102-89 win over the OKC Thunder back on December 13th, 2009.

Regular Season Head-to-Head Stats Name PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% FT% 3P% PTS High PTS Low LeBron James 28.0 7.3 6.5 2.0 0.9 51.4 73.1 35.6 44 points 14 points Kevin Durant 28.5 6.7 4.0 1.4 1.2 48.2 87.6 41.0 40 points 13 points

Kevin Durant vs LeBron James in the NBA Finals

LeBron James and Kevin Durant in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Now that we've seen how Kevin Durant fared against LeBron James in the regular season, let's take a look at their matchups in the postseason, specifically in the NBA Finals. In their postseason careers, they have only played in the NBA Finals due to being in separate conferences all the time.

They have faced each other three times in the NBA Finals, with Durant leading 2-1. KD won two NBA Finals series as a member of the Golden State Warriors, while James won his lone series over Durant in the 2012 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and OKC Thunder.

Durant and James played 14 times in the NBA Finals, with KD winning nine times. The Warriors, with KD, are 8-1 against LeBron.

NBA Finals Games Head-to-Head Name GP W L Ave. Win Margin Largest Win Margin LeBron James 14 5 9 10.4 points 21 points Kevin Durant 14 9 5 14.0 points 23 points

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Kevin Durant vs LeBron James in the NBA Finals 🔥 It doesn’t get any better than this.



You still have time to appreciate what we witnessed in 2012, 2017 and 2018. The two best of the post Kobe era. Kevin Durant vs LeBron James in the NBA Finals 🔥 It doesn’t get any better than this. You still have time to appreciate what we witnessed in 2012, 2017 and 2018. The two best of the post Kobe era. https://t.co/Ml7E1DkQD0

In terms of averages in the NBA Finals, their scoring is almost the same, just like in the regular season. But LeBron James is averaging a near triple-double, with Kevin Durant shooting the ball more efficiently.

James' best performance in their NBA Finals matchup was Game 1 in 2018, wherein he finished with 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. It was overshadowed by J.R. Smith's all-time blunder at the end of regulation.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant's best game happened in the same NBA Finals in 2018, but in Game 3. Durant dropped 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, including the dagger three-point shot with about a minute left in the game.

NBA Finals Head-to-Head Stats Name PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% FT% 3P% PTS High PTS Low LeBron James 31.9 10.4 9.1 1.4 0.8 52.2 77.7 32.3 51 points 23 points Kevin Durant 31.7 8.1 4.9 1.1 1.6 54.5 90.9 43.0 43 points 20 points

In conclusion, Kevin Durant has fared better against LeBron James in the NBA Finals than in the regular season. However, it should be pointed out that Durant has played with a better set of teammates than LeBron for their last two NBA Finals matchups.

James did have the advantage in the 2012 NBA Finals as the OKC Thunder were just getting started. The career trajectory of both Durant and James is almost similar. They were really young when they entered the league and played for a small market team.

Both reached the NBA Finals at such a young age, but failed to win the title. They both changed teams via free agency at the start of their primes and won two NBA championships.

"The King" does have two more NBA titles than Durant, who has more time to catch that total. KD and the Nets are currently one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this season, while James and the Lakers are struggling to even get to a .500 record.

It's been more than three years since these two superstars faced each other. The drought could end on January 25th when the LA Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

