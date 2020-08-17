How LA Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is contributing to the team while away from the NBA bubble

The LA Lakers are preparing for the first round of the playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. While they are away from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, they still have their entire support staff helping them out regardless of whether they are in the 32-member team which is in the bubble or outside.

Covid19 caution kept #Lakers assistant Lionel Hollins at home, but he's still connected to the team via the Lionel Cam. From @taniaganguli @latimessports https://t.co/wmD5mAIj5n — Chris Stone (@LAT_ChrisStone) August 17, 2020

Due to the limited number of spots available per team, many Lakers' staff members who could not join the team in the NBA bubble. One very important person on the team, who could not travel to Orlando was Lionel Hollins who is an assistant coach for the LA Lakers.

Hollins has joined every LA Lakers practice via video call

Lionel Hollins with LA Lakers' superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The league's mandate required all coaching staff to undergo a health screening before being permitted to come into the NBA bubble. Due to his pre-existing medical conditions, Lionel Hollins was unable to join the LA Lakers in the NBA bubble. He was understandably disappointed with this but understood the necesiity of the league's decision.

Frank Vogel on supporting assistant coach Lionel Hollins' decision to not travel with the #Lakers to Orlando. pic.twitter.com/XP7PIOzwi3 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) July 7, 2020

In order to be a part of the LA Lakers title charge this year, Lionel Hollins found a unique way of contributing to the team. For all of the LA Lakers' practice sessions, an iPhone is placed on a stand. This phone has been given the nickname 'The Lionel Cam'.

Hollins uses this phone to observe practice sessions and drills. It helps him communicate with Coach Frank Vogel and the rest of the team, during practice as well as team meetings. Players often wave at him as they pass the camera during drills. Anthony Davis was one of the players, who used the setup to have a bit of fun with the coach. The former Pelicans player has been caught shutting off 'The Lionel Cam' from time tot ime.

Apart from this he has also worked closely with assistant coach Miles Simon and assistant video coordinator Jon Pastorek to prepare scouting reports for the team.

Hollins speaks about the difficulties of coaching from afar

Lionel Hollins is away from the LA Lakers due to the pandemic

Being away from the LA Lakers team at such a crucial time is definitely tough for Hollins. When he is not busy looking after his granddaughter and son, he spends his time breaking down Lakers film. He does have a tough time being away from the team.

“I miss being around the players. When you’re in a gym, you’re in the meeting rooms, you’re on the bus. That’s the big part of the culture and life we live. The camaraderie in the group. Not being there you’re kind of separated. ”

Coach Frank Vogel is definitely missing the reliable presence of Hollins on the sidelines. He spoke about this saying:

“Where we miss him is on the court. Where he’d be able to grab guys off to the side and just whisper, ‘On this coverage you’ve got to do this, on that you’ve got to do that,’ as well as working portions of practice.”

The LA Lakers will definitely need all the help they can get from each of their supporting staff members, whether in the NBA bubble or away from it. Lionel Hollin, for one, is definitely doing all he can to help the LA Lakers win the title this year.

