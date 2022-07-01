“How do you like Miami, Jimmy Buckets and the rest of the team?” - Rich Eisen says the Miami Heat can roll out the red carpet for Kevin Durant, says PJ Tucker should stay there now

The NBA community has been thrown into a state of utmost uncertainty with Kevin Durant's request to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. Having seemingly only just gotten past the Kyrie Irving contract drama, yet another twist has occured within the franchise.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 12-time All-Star wants out and has communicated with the management. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, general manager Sean Marks is working closely with Durant and his manager on finding a trade partner.

"Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN.

Reacting to the news, Rich Eisen predicted Durant's next team to be the Miami Heat. He said the Heat are the best fit, suggesting a possible pairing with Jimmy Butler.

"You know the Miami Heat can roll out that Heat red carpet in South Florida and say come here Kevin," Eisen said. "How do you like Miami, Jimmy Buckets and the rest of this team?"

He added that with the possibility of Durant ending up with the Heat, P.J. Tucker, who is on his way out, should consider staying put. He revealed that if he was in Tucker's shoes, he would put a halt to his Philadelphia 76ers' journey.

"I'll tell you what, man: If I'm PJ tucker I'm not going to Philadelphia," Eisen said. "I'll stay put for Durant coming down there too. That would change my thinking."

Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are on Kevin Durant's wish list

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round against the Boston Celtics on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts

With the breaking news of Kevin Durant's request out of the Brooklyn Nets, there are many teams ready to go above and beyond to land the two-time champion.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the four-time scoring champion has his eyes set on the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat. A possible pairing with Chris Paul and Devin Booker in Phoenix sounds revolutionary and almost feels like a cheat code.

The Suns had a terrific season, going an NBA-best and franchise-record 64-18. With KD on the roster, the Suns could be nearly unbeatable. Every game with these top players together could easily end in a high scoring game.

A KD move to Miami is seemingly highly favored, with a rich roster consisting of Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. KD could add his name to the franchise's rich legacy. But the Nets will be looking to make a deal that best suits them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far