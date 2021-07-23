How long has Chris Paul been in the NBA? Taking a look at his career, successes and failures

Chris Paul is undoubtedly one of the best guards in NBA history. Although major championships and awards have eluded him, his impact on and off the court has been unquestionable.

The 36-year-old Paul has faced much criticism in the past few days following his team's NBA Finals defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks. He led the Phoenix Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, but they choked after taking an early 2-0 lead.

NBA Finals: Chris Paul's playoff legacy takes latest hit, becomes first player to blow four 2-0 series leadshttps://t.co/7fWkg4lKB6 pic.twitter.com/TiuzLeX3zB — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) July 21, 2021

Playing in the NBA at an elite level is no easy task, considering the talent on display. However, Chris Paul has managed to do that consistently, becoming a highly-rated guard in the process.

What are the most notable successes and failures in Chris Paul's career?

Chris Paul (#3)

Chris Paul has played in the NBA for 16 years after he was drafted by the then New Orleans Hornets in 2005. The veteran has shown no signs of slowing down, stating in his 2021 NBA Finals Game 6 post-match interview that he's not retiring anytime soon.

Although he was the No. 4 pick in the 2005 draft, Paul wasted no time in dominating the NBA as he led all rookies in points, assists, steals and double-doubles in that campaign. His was one vote shy of the NBA Rookie of the Year award winner after averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.2 steals.

Chris Paul has made 11 All-Star appearances in his career, led the league in assists on four occasions, and has been awarded the NBA steals leader in six different seasons. Unfortunately, he has never won a regular-season MVP award.

2008 MVP Race:



1st: Kobe Bryant

2nd: Chris Paul

3rd: Kevin Garnett

4th: LeBron James

5th: Dwight Howard



LeBron & CP3 are still top 20 players in the league 12 years later 😳 🤯 pic.twitter.com/W52RFG5PqI — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) November 20, 2020

While many have questioned the voting process, as they believe Paul is deserving of the award, the closest he has come is a second-place finish in 2008 behind Kobe Bryant. Nevertheless, he has won many other individual accolades in the NBA.

Chris Paul has not had much success in the playoffs, as he has always fallen short of glory. Injuries have proved to be his greatest obstacle, as the guard has had to play through injuries on occasions, limiting his productivity.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul fought against all odds to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in his illustrious career. But the Phoenix Suns did not have what it took to overcome the Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite going two up in the series, they lost the next four games to concede the championship to the Bucks.

Lakers are seeking a vet PG, and Chris Paul is on their list, per @MarcJSpears



Russell Westbrook is also a candidate 👀 pic.twitter.com/abkFczR355 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

Trade rumors suggest that the LA Lakers are interested in signing an elite veteran guard, and Chris Paul is atop their list.

If he joins the LA Lakers, that will create a superteam comprising LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Paul may have developed a sentimental attachment to the Suns and may continue playing for the beaten 2021 finalists.

