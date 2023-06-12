How many jerseys have the Miami Heat retired? Full list of legends ft. Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and more

The Miami Heat, a renowned NBA franchise based in Downtown Miami, Florida, holds a prestigious collection of retired jerseys in the rafters of the American Airlines Arena.

The Miami Heat have retired a total of seven jerseys, honoring iconic figures who have left an indelible mark on the franchise. These players have contributed to the Heat's success with impressive statistics, championship victories, All-Star selections, and individual accolades.

Here are the players whose jerseys the Miami Heat have retired:

#1. Chris Bosh

Wearing the No. 1, Chris Bosh left an indelible mark during his 384-game tenure with the Miami Heat. Averaging 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, Bosh earned six All-Star selections and contributed to the team's two NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

Tragically, his career was cut short due to blood clots, leading the Heat to retire his jersey in the 2018-19 season.

#2. Dwyane Wade

The epitome of Heat's greatness donned the No. 3 throughout his illustrious career. In 948 games, Wade displayed his prowess by averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. This three-time NBA champion and 2006 Finals MVP has solidified his place as a future of the Hall of Fame.

#3. Tim Hardaway

The No. 10, showcased his skills in 367 games for the Heat. With an average of 17.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 1.5 steals, Hardaway earned two All-Star nods and contributed to the team's success. His basketball history is a testament to his impact on the franchise.

#4. Dan Marino

While not officially retired, the Heat paid homage to legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino by hanging his No. 13 jersey. Marino's association with the Miami Dolphins and his overall sports legacy earned him this unique recognition.

#5. Michael Jordan

The Heat also made an unusual move by retiring the No. 23 jersey to honor the incomparable Michael Jordan. Although Jordan never played for the Heat, the team felt compelled to show their respect for his remarkable achievements.

This gesture resonated with Jordan, who expressed his gratitude for being recognized in such a manner.

The retirement of Michael Jordan's No. 23 jersey, despite his lack of direct affiliation with the Heat, showcases the team's profound respect for his contributions to the game of basketball.

#6. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal, known as "The Diesel," dominated the court during his time with the Heat, winning a championship and participating in three All-Star Games. With averages of 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 205 games, O'Neal's impact was truly remarkable. His No. 32 jersey holds a special place in Miami history.

#7. Alonzo Mourning

Renowned for his defensive prowess, Alonzo Mourning contributed to the Heat's success during his 593-game stint. Averaging 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks, Mourning's tenacity earned him one championship and two Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

With Miami in a tough spot in the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, a comeback championship could see them retiring other numbers from the current squad in the future.

