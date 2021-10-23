How many NBA career points does Stephen Curry have over regular season and playoffs so far? Looking at his detailed stat sheet

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are off to a flying start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign, registering impressive wins over the LA Lakers and the Clippers in recent days. Curry, who won the NBA scorer’s award last season, registered a huge triple-double against the Lakers and followed it up with a 45-point double-double yesterday.

Klay Thompson is the Warriors’ third All-Star caliber player after the likes of Curry and Draymond Green. He is reportedly nearing a return which should make the Warriors playoff certainties. By his own standards, Curry had a disappointing 2019-20 NBA campaign but made a strong return last season. With his 45-point return against the LA Clippers, Curry has now scored exactly 18,500 NBA points in the regular season alone. As far as the total points are concerned, he is 72nd on the overall list and is the seventh highest active NBA scorer currently. In this article, we look over his Playoff and Regular season points return in the NBA thus far.

Taking a look at Stephen Curry’s regular season and NBA playoffs points return so far

Stephen Curry is easily the best shooter the NBA has ever seen, and has had a fair range of detractors, especially towards the beginning of his career. Curry’s height and physical attributes led to him being selected as the seventh overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft. Since then, the Warriors’ man has won three NBA championships, two MVP awards and has been selected as an All-Star exactly seven times.

In addition to the 18,500 regular-season points, Curry has also scored a whopping 2,968 points in 112 playoff matches in his career thus far. As far as overall points are concerned, Curry scored his season highest during the 2015-16 NBA season, finishing with 2375 points overall. Last season, he produced a career-best points per game average but only amassed 2015 points overall, which is till-date his second-highest return. As far as the Playoffs are concerned, Curry produced his season-best during the Golden State Warriors’ most recent championship winning season in 2018-19.

Stephen Curry during the 2019 NBA Finals - Game Four

In 22 games, Curry produced 620 points overall, bettering his previous best of 594 points from the 2015-16 NBA season. Year-by-year points return statistics can be seen below:

Year Points Matches Minutes 2009-10 1399 80 2896 2010-11 1373 74 2489 2011-12 383 26 732 2012-13 1786 78 2983 2013-14 1873 78 2846 2014-15 1900 80 2613 2015-16 2375 79 2700 2016-17 1999 79 2638 2017-18 1346 51 1631 2018-19 1881 69 2331 2019-20 104 5 139 2020-21 2015 63 2152 2021-22 66 2 74



Hence, Stephen Curry has until now scored a total of 18,500 regular season points along with 2968 playoff points. He is already off to a strong start to the current campaign and should be focussed on winning what will be his third NBA MVP award.

