How many NBA championships does LeBron James have? Detailing ‘The King’s ring history

LeBron James is widely considered one of the greatest players to step onto the basketball court, and his phenomenal run in the NBA has rightly put him in the pantheon of greats.

In his 20-year career in the league, James has been prolific, four NBA championships among his other stellar achievements.

Despite reports of the star mulling retirement, James quashed that notion recently at the 2023 ESPYs and is all set to return for his 21st season in the NBA.

And ahead of what will be his sixth year with the Los Angeles Lakers, we take a look at 'The King's ring history.

A look at LeBron James' championship seasons in the NBA

#1 LeBron James won his first NBA ring with the Miami Heat in 2012

LeBron James won his first NBA title with the Miami Heat alongside teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The Heat were a powerhouse with James joining them and his efforts resulted in the team winning their second championship and the former winning his maiden NBA Finals MVP.

It was the perfect response to all the scathing criticism he earned for his decision to leave his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tasked with a title-or-bust expectation, LeBron James took his first step toward glory in 2012 after Miami defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games in the Finals.

#2 Miami Heat in 2013

Following a splendid 2012 season, the trio of James, Wade, and Bosh repeated their heroics again as the Heat won for a second consecutive time, this time, pipping the San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling seven-game series.

He was a force in the Finals averaging 25.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7 assists, and his clutch performance in Game 6 will go down as one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

#3 Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016

After returning to the Cavaliers in 2014, James was under immense pressure to deliver a title to his home team, and the opportunity came against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

The latter led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green was a powerhouse that season setting a whopping 73-9 regular season record.

In the 2016 NBA Finals, LeBron James and the Cavaliers found themselves trailing 3-1, and it was a James masterclass in the next three games to rally Cleveland back into contention.

His iconic chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 will forever be etched in fans' minds as he carried the team to their maiden NBA title.

James was crowned Finals MVP for the third time for his stellar finals run and in the process was also the first player in league history to lead in points, boards, assists, steals, and blocks in a playoff series.

#4 Los Angeles Lakers in 2020

James made his presence felt in his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers after joining them in 2018. In 2020, he led the Lakers to their first NBA championship in a decade alongside Anthony Davis.

They faced off against a formidable Miami Heat unit led by Jimmy Butler in the Finals, and James turned it up notching 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. LA put away Miami in six games and James bagged his fourth finals MVP, two behind Michael Jordan's six.