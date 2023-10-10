How many NBA fantasy points did Steph Curry collect last season? Projecting 2023-24 season’s tally

Steph Curry will surely be one of the main targets in NBA fantasy basketball. The 3-point shooter had another stand out showing last season. The Bay Area star is aging like a fine wine from nearby Napa Valley. How will Curry play this season in NBA fantasy?

Of course, scoring depends on the format. If you are in a league that values 3-point shooting, Curry could blast through projections. Let’s use CBS Sports fantasy values to project how Curry may perform in fantasy this season.

Last season, he averaged 46.2 NBA fantasy points per game. He totaled 2.586 points in the season. He put up those monster numbers despite missing multiple games with injury. He played in just 56 games in the 2022 regular season.

Over the last three seasons, Curry averaged 44.9 points per game. He is year-in-and-year-out one of the best players in fantasy. He is still worth a first-round pick despite his age. He should produce again.

Steph Curry 2023-24 NBA fantasy projections

Let’s take a look at what kind of season Steph Curry may have in NBA fantasy basketball this season. CBS Sports based its projections on his past performances. He is due for another big year.

Curry is projected to average 41.8 ppg in fantasy. He could total 3.192 points this season. It may be a slight step back but still huge production compared to other point guards.

Curry will still be the focal point of the offense. He may get more shots now that Klay Thompson is scaling back his production. Thompson will also have to exert more effort on defense as coach Steve Kerr plans to use Thompson to guard power forwards.

The Golden State Warriors also got rid of Jordan Poole. That will mean more shots for Curry. They added veteran role players who will not take away from Curry. They also added Chris Paul, who will likely be more of a facilitator than scorer. All of that could mean more points and shots for the greatest shooter of all time.

Curry’s best fantasy season came in 2015. He averaged 47.9 ppg in NBA fantasy, according to CBS Sports. He totaled a massive 3,781 points that season. He also performed well in reality basketball. Curry averaged 30.1 ppg on the court and was the league’s leading scorer and MVP.