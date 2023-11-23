How many NBA players have reached 22,000 career points?

Stephen Curry became the latest NBA star to reach 22,000 career points earlier this month, and the feat saw him become the 36th player in the league to reach the milestone. It also made him the fifth active player in career points scored, as he trails LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and LA Clippers stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Curry (22,123 points at the time of writing) joins former Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler who ended his decorated career with 22,195 points. He is followed by Chicago Bulls mainstay DeMar DeRozan (22,004) — another active player in the league.

In all, there have been 36 players who have vaulted the 22,000-point mark, with Curry and DeRozan both in the range. This season will likely see them surpass Drexler and put them behind Elgin Baylor (23,149), and Dwyane Wade (23,165).

DeRozan has played 15 seasons in the NBA, plying his trade for the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs. He has averaged 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists from 1,046 regular-season games in his career. The six-time All-Star is currently averaging 21.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Bulls, and the same level of performance will see him vault Drexler as well this season.

Chris Paul closes in on 22,000 career points in the NBA

Joining Stephen Curry in the 22,000-point range soon will be his teammate Chris Paul who is just 92 points away from reaching the milestone. The seasoned veteran point guard has 21,908 points from 1,230 games in his NBA run and should he remain healthy, the 38-year-old will be on track to hit the landmark before the end of this season.

As for Stephen Curry, his achievement makes him the leading scorer in the Golden State Warriors franchise history. The prolific guard has been tremendous for his side this season, averaging 29.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. His last five games have seen him average 28.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Paul is yet to fully hit his straps this time as he is propping up just 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. With Klay Thompson struggling for form, the onus is on the point guard to make some plays on the offensive end and help the Warriors remain consistent.

Despite Curry's efforts, the Dubs have suffered. They are 7-9 and placed 11th in the West after going down 123-115 to the Phoenix Suns.