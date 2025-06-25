The first round of the NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Dallas Mavericks will be on the board with the first pick, which most experts expect will be used on Duke star Cooper Flagg. Dylan Harper is the consensus second pick to the San Antonio Spurs, but the draft gets much more unpredictable from No. 3 onward.

Leading up to the first round of the draft, trades are anticipated to happen throughout the night. Teams with multiple first round picks, like the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards could package their picks and move up. On the other hand, teams like the San Antonio Spurs or Philadelphia 76ers could move back in exchange for future picks or players.

This year's draft class is a deep one led by Flagg. There is a lot of freshman talent at the top, giving this class a chance to break a record of consecutive freshman selected in an NBA Draft. Despite the certainty of the Mavericks selection at the beginning of the draft, there are many questions that fans have heading into the first round.

How many picks are there in the 2025 NBA Draft?

There will be 59 picks made across both rounds of the NBA Draft. There are usually 60 selections made during the draft, but the New York Knicks forfeited their second round pick for tampering violations back when they signed Jalen Brunson in 2022.

In the first round of the draft, six teams have multiple selections, including the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz. The Nets currently have five first round picks after receiving No. 22 from the Atlanta Hawks as part of the trade that netted them Kristaps Porzingis.

If Brooklyn were to make all five picks, it would set a record for first round selections by a single team. However, they and the other teams with multiple picks in the first round are expected to package them in other deals, either to bring in other players or move up the draft board.

What is the format of the NBA Draft?

Because the NBA Draft separates both of its rounds across two nights, the rules for each round are different. In the first round, teams will have five minutes to make their selection or submit trades during the draft. In the second round on Thursday, they will have four minutes.

There will be some picks in the draft that teams will make quickly, especially early in the round. After shutting down rumors that the No. 1 pick could be traded for Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and the team will use their pick on Flagg.

Teams trading picks could choose to make selections for one another and exchange the players later. Dallas and Atlanta did just that when they swapped Luka Doncic and Trae Young in the 2018 draft.

How many trades could be made during the NBA Draft?

Some chaos on the trade market is expected heading into the NBA Draft, but the exact number of trades that will be made is tough to predict. However, player and pick movement could happen as early as No. 2 if the Spurs want to try an pursue Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. After trading away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics are still listening to offers for their All-Star.

Picks No. 2 and 3 could be on the move if the right offer is made. Both the 76ers and Spurs will try to compete next season, giving teams like the Utah Jazz or Washington Wizards a path to move up if they want the first chance to draft a player like Ace Bailey.

Trades become more likely as the draft continues. Because so many teams have multiple picks, experts expect them to be aggressive while trying to move up the board. The Thunder, for example, do not have the roster space for both of their first round picks. General manager Sam Presti is rumored to have packaged both together in an effort to move into the top ten of the first round.

This year's NBA Draft should be an exciting one to watch as commissioner Adam Silver and the rest of the league welcome the next era of future stars. Flagg and Harper highlight the best the class has to offer, but there are talented players spread throughout the draft boards. Teams will have their pick, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Oklahoma City and build a championship team on draft night.

