How many players have hit 300 3-pointers in a season in NBA history? Elite list of five sharp-shooters explored

The NBA saw the rise of some exceptional three-point shooters since the 3-pointer was introduced in the 1979-80 season. This shot revolutionized the game, with many players adopting it as their signature style. Pioneering figures like Larry Bird and Craig Hodges are a few of them, as their decision to use the shot influenced the modern game.

However, Bird and Hodges never hit 300 3-pointers in one season. This was mainly due to the league being more tolerant towards contact and teams' play-styles not relying on such audacious shots, deeming it to be too risky.

It evolved into a lethal strategy during the 2010s as the Golden State Warriors started to play 3-point defense. Players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson built their entire game around the shot, with modern teams shooting over 35 3-pointers per game.

The evolution of playing styles allowed players to break several records. The likes of Damian Lillard, James Harden and Stephen Curry are already among the top players for the most 3-pointers made in NBA history.

Here is an elite list of the only five players to make 300 3-pointers in a single season.

Elite list of five sharp-shooters who have hit 300 3-pointers in a single season

#5 Malik Beasley (301 3-pointers)

One of two players to achieve this stat during the 2024-25 season, Malik Beasley has been a 3-point shooting phenom for the Detroit Pistons. The former Milwaukee Bucks guard achieved this tally in 78 games.

Beasley reached this figure with a 3-point percentage of 41.6%. Only Steph Curry surpassed the 300 landmark with a better shooting percentage. The 28-year-old's effective shooting also saw him break a Pistons franchise record for the most 3-pointers made in a season, surpassing the previous record of 212 by a distance.

#4 Klay Thompson (301 3-pointers)

Klay Thompson, unsurprisingly, is on the list of players who have hit 300+ 3-pointers in a season. One half of the Splash Brothers duo, Thompson reached this figure during the 2022-23 season.The Dallas Mavericks guard achieved a similar statistic to Beasley in nine fewer games.

A 3-point shooting phenom, Thompson and Curry together helped revolutionize shooting from beyond the arch. The four-time NBA champion reached this figure with 10.6 3-pointers attempted per game and a three-point percentage of 41.2%.

#3 Anthony Edwards (303 3-pointers)

Anthony Edwards is the second player to cross the threshold of 300 3-pointers made during the 2024-25 season. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard has been an exceptional athlete ever since his debut, with many hyping him as the face of the NBA for years to come.

Dropping 303 three-pointers this season, the young phenom did so in 75 games. The former McDonald's All-American reached this figure by attempting an average of 10.2 three-pointers per game and converting 39.7% of those shots.

#2 James Harden (378 3-pointers)

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden ranks second with 378 three-pointers made in a single season. He achieved this milestone during his 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets. The Beard averaged the most points (36.1) of any player while also playing the most minutes.

Harden also shot from beyond the arch 13.2 times per game, thus recording the lowest percentage of 3-pointers made in this list. (36.8%)

#1 Steph Curry (402 3-pointers)

Unsurprisingly, Stephen Curry is the player with the most threes made in a single season. The Warriors legend dropped a staggering 402 three-pointers during the 2015-16 season, a feat that has never been repeated since. Curry is also the only player to make 300+ three-pointers in a season more than once.

The four-time NBA champion has recorded 300+ three-pointers on five occasions and crossed the 350+ mark three times. Additionally, Curry also has the highest 3-point percentage this season, averaging an absurd 45.4% in 79 games.

