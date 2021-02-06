How many players make the NBA All-Star game?

Like various other elements of the NBA, the All-Star game has also seen its fair share of rule-changing and evolving trends since it was introduced back in 1951. The NBA All-Star game is effectively a mid-season exhibition match between the best players from the Western and the Eastern conference.

In 2017, the traditional method for choosing the two teams was changed into the new NBA All-Star draft system that we see today. Now, the two captains go back and forth and choose from a pool of 22 players that are voted as All-Stars.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead NBA All-Star fan voting in their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/GVNeLakc8g — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 4, 2021

How many players feature in the NBA All-Star game?

Since 2017, the NBA allows fans to choose a pool of 10 starters, with their votes making up for half of the weightage. The other 50% of the weightage is given to current players and the basketball media.

Lebron James and Kevin Durant will be the two captains during the 2021 NBA All-Star game.

Once the 10 starters have been selected, the 30 NBA coaches select a pool of 14 reserves, including two guards, three frontcourt players, and two players at any position from their respective conferences.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both currently 4th in positional voting for the All-Star game in the first fan voting returns. Klay Thompson cracks the top 10, getting the recognition he deserves for his great performance in the booth this season. pic.twitter.com/Mc3e2VrDKW — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 4, 2021

The two players who may be from any position from the respective conferences get a look-in only if the starters/initial reserves get ruled out of the game due to some reason.

On the other hand, each time such a situation arises, the NBA's commissioner, Adam Silver, selects a replacement option from the same conference.

Interesting stat: The NBA All-Star fan voting so far is up 70 percent compared to last year, per source. https://t.co/Wv2Z1WUnuY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2021

This time around, the All-Star draft date is yet to be decided, although the game is set to take place on 7th March 2020, per multiple reports. Hence, a total of 22 players feature in the NBA All-Star game, with two more named as replacements in the case any other players are ruled out.