How many rings does Gregg Popovich have? Looking at NBA's legendry coach's history with San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich, one of the most storied NBA coaches and a franchise legend with the San Antonio Spurs, has extended his stay with the team, signing a five-year $80 million contract. Popovich is also the head of basketball operations for the Spurs.

The new five-year $80 million contract doesn't guarantee that he stays on as head coach for the team. He may continue to get paid even after stepping down as coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s new five-year deal is worth more than $80 million, sources tell ESPN. His deal resets the coaching market after Monty Williams’ recent six-year, $78.5 million deal with Detroit. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s new five-year deal is worth more than $80 million, sources tell ESPN. His deal resets the coaching market after Monty Williams’ recent six-year, $78.5 million deal with Detroit.

Popovich has been one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, having won 1366 wins, the most in league history He led the Spurs to 22 consecutive playoff appearances between 1997 and 2019. He became interim coach in 1996 before naming himself the full-time head coach.

Gregg Popovich has won five rings as the San Antonio Spurs head coach. Popovich won his first championship in 1999. The Spurs beat the New York Knicks 4-1 in the finals, with Tim Duncan winning finals MVP. Coach Popovich's second chip came in 2003 when the Spurs dominated the New Jersey Nets 4-2, with Duncan again winning the finals MVP.

The Spurs edged closer to becoming a dynasty with their third championship in 2005, behind another Tim Duncan finals MVP performance. They defeated the Detroit Pistons 4-3 that year. It was Tony Parker's year in 2007 when he claimed the finals MVP after leading the Spurs to a 4-0 sweep over LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Spurs' final championship of their dynasty came in 2014 against LeBron and the Miami Heat with Kawhi Leonard claiming the finals MVP award. Leonard and Co. won the series in five games.

Gregg Popovich could lay the foundation for another dynasty with San Antonio Spurs

There were rumors about Gregg Popovich stepping down as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs last summer. However, that seems unlikely. The Spurs won the lottery this year, drafting another generational talent in Victor Wembanyama.

The last time they made the No. 1 pick, they got Tim Duncan, who altered the franchise's fortunes and turned them into a dynasty. The Spurs have the chance to do that all over with 7'4" Wembanyama, who possesses guard-like skills on offense and a fierce shot blocker on defense.

Popovich staying on board seems ideal for the growth of Wembanyama and the rest of the young core, including Keldon Johnson and Jerami Sochan. Wembanyama is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003. He is believed to be among those prospects who could have an immediate impact to turn a franchise into a perennial contender.

Front Office Sports @FOS



Won the NBA Lottery

Sold 2,500 season tickets in a day

Drafted Victor Wembanyama

Put final touches on a $550M HQ

Signed Gregg Popovich — the winningest NBA coach of all-time — to a 5-year extension This summer, the San Antonio Spurs have:Won the NBA LotterySold 2,500 season tickets in a dayDrafted Victor WembanyamaPut final touches on a $550M HQSigned Gregg Popovich — the winningest NBA coach of all-time — to a 5-year extension This summer, the San Antonio Spurs have:▪️ Won the NBA Lottery▪️ Sold 2,500 season tickets in a day▪️ Drafted Victor Wembanyama▪️ Put final touches on a $550M HQ▪️ Signed Gregg Popovich — the winningest NBA coach of all-time — to a 5-year extension https://t.co/E5A95E7Otm

Gregg Popovich has been there and knows what it takes to get the most out of a player with Victor Wembanyama's talent. His presence will likely lay the foundation for another successful run in franchise history, with Wembanyama leading the charge.

