How many rings does Jimmy Butler have? Taking a closer look at Heat star's credentials

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has never won an NBA title. He is in his 12th season in the league.

This will be his second trip to the NBA Finals. He led the Miami Heat to the finals in the 2020 bubble where they lost to the LA Lakers.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Jimmy Butler once did an interview where he said the one thing he’d never wear was a Miami Heat jersey.



Now?



“It’ll be the last jersey that I wear.” Jimmy Butler once did an interview where he said the one thing he’d never wear was a Miami Heat jersey. Now? “It’ll be the last jersey that I wear.” https://t.co/kK38MQo84J

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Butler averaged 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game during Miami’s playoff run in 2020. He elevated his game even higher during Miami’s 2022 playoff run where he averaged 27.4 ppg and 7.4 rpg.

Butler missed a last-second 3-pointer in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics that season. Butler and the Heat got their revenge this season by beating Boston.

Butler is averaging 28.5 ppg this postseason. He is a force on defense as well and has averaged 2.1 steals per game.

Butler put on a heroic performance during the first round to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler scored 56 and 42 points consecutively to lead the Heat past the Bucks.

Jimmy Butler's NBA achievements

Jimmy Butler was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 30th pick in the 2011 draft. He also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers before making his way to Miami.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jimmy Butler's relationship with the Miami Heat has come full circle Jimmy Butler's relationship with the Miami Heat has come full circle ⭕ https://t.co/Cg9kLG0GN4

Butler is a six-time NBA All Star. He was named to the All NBA Second Team this season. He has been a member of the Third Team four times. He was the league’s Most Improved Player in 2015.

Butler’s defense has also been rewarded. Butler has made the All Defensive Second Team five times during his career. He also led the league in steals in 2021.

Jimmy Butler was also a leading member of the U.S. national team that won the gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He also became a fan of soccer during those Olympics after watching Neymar lead Brazil to gold.

Butler has raised his profile during these playoffs as well. He has now moved into the top tier of NBA players.

Butler is also known for his endurance and plays heavy minutes. Butler has averaged at least 30 minutes per game in every season since 2013.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes