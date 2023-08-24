How many teams did Jamal Crawford play for? Taking a closer look at the former 6th Man of the Year's NBA career

Before he retired from playing in the NBA, Jamal Crawford was recognized as one of the most electric scorers, who won three Sixth Man of the Year awards. He was selected as the eighth overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers but was acquired by the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Chris Mihm.

In the 21 seasons that Jamal Crawford played in the league, he has a career average of 14.6 points per game (41.0% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range) and 3.4 assists.

Meanwhile, his postseason average is 14.3 ppg (38.6% shooting, including 30.7% from 3-point range). Looking back on Crawford's NBA career, he played in nine NBA teams with over 1327 games during his time in the league. Here is a look at the nine teams that Jamal Crawford played for.

Jamal Crawford and the nine NBA teams he played for

In the nine teams that Crawford played for in the league, he managed to display his scoring ability on the court both as a starter and a sixth man.

9) Chicago Bulls (2001-04)

Jamal Crawford's first four seasons in the league started with the Chicago Bulls and averaged 11.2 ppg (39.7% shooting, including 33.9% from 3-point range) and 3.8 apg.

He averaged the most number of points per game in the 2003-04 season as he put up 17.3 ppg (38.6% shooting, including 31.7% from 3-point range) and 5.1 apg.

8) New York Knicks (2004-09)

Crawford played over five seasons with the New York Knicks and averaged 17.6 ppg (40.7% shooting, including 35.3% from 3-point range) and 4.4 apg.

He averaged his highest scoring average for his career during the 2007-08 season and put up 20.6 ppg (41.0% shooting, including 35.6% from 3-point range) and 5.0 apg.

7) Golden State Warriors (2008-09)

Jamal Crawford only lasted 11 games in the 2008-09 season with the Knicks and got traded to the Golden State Warriors for Al Harrington.

With the Warriors he played over 54 games and averaged 19.7 ppg (40.6% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range) and 4.4 apg.

6) Atlanta Hawks (2009-11)

Crawford played two seasons with the Hawks and managed to put up 16.1 ppg (43.7% shooting, including 36.3% from 3-point range).

He managed to put up quality numbers which earned him his first Sixth Man of the Year award in 2010.

5) Portland Trail Blazers (2011-12)

Crawford's time in Portland was brief as he played over 60 games and averaged 14.0 ppg (38.4% shooting, including 30.8% from 3-point range). Similar to his quick tenures with other teams, the numbers are there for Crawford when it comes to scoring production.

4) Los Angeles Clippers (2012-17)

Besides his time with the Bulls and the Knicks, Jamal Crawford was best known for the five seasons he played with the Los Angeles Clippers. In his five seasons with the team, he averaged 15.3 ppg (41.4% shooting, including 35.4% from 3-point range).

With the Clippers, Crawford displayed his scoring ability coming off the bench and won two Sixth Man of the Year awards (2014 and 2016).

3) Minnesota Timberwolves

After his time with the Clippers, Crawford's next team was the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played over 80 games for the Timberwolves. In his one season with the Timberwolves, he averaged 10.3 ppg (41.5% shooting, including 33.1% from 3-point range).

2) Phoenix Suns

With the Phoenix Suns, he only lasted one season similar to his previous season in Minnesota. Crawford played over 64 games with the Suns and averaged 7.9 ppg (39.7% shooting, including 33.2% from 3-point range).

1) Brooklyn Nets

During the 2019-20 season, Jamal Crawford played only one game with the Brooklyn Nets when he was signed by the organization as a substitute player for the remainder of the season.

In the one game he played for the Nets, he saw six minutes on the court and put up 5 points (2-of-4 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range).

Jamal Crawford talks about his brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets

In an SB Nation's "Nets Daily" article, Crawford talked about his one game playing for the Nets.

"In a weird way, it was almost like those five minutes did for me what the 50-point game couldn't do," Crawford said. "It was like, [after] those five minutes, people was like, 'Oh he's still got it. We gonna holler at him next year."

It's an interesting insight from a good shooter as he played his final NBA game and finished in a manner that most wouldn't expect from a scorer.

