How many technical fouls can a player commit before ejection? Rules explained.

NBA players are ejected after their second technical foul in a game. The second technical foul results in an automatic expulsion. Technical fouls can be handed to any player, coach or other team personnel. They are given for an act deemed unsportsmanlike by the official.

Sometimes, a player can also be ejected for just one unsportsmanlike act if it is deemed flagrant enough. According to the official NBA rulebook, refs can assess tech whenever they want and with no prior warning.

Techs cannot be confused with flagrant fouls or aggressively hard fouls. Techs cannot also be assessed for physical contact during a live ball play. There is one exception, and that relates to fighting during live play. A player can also receive a tech for physical contact while taunting another player. Techs must be assessed to individuals. They are assigned to a specific player, not the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What can a technical foul be called for?

A technical foul can be assessed for a variety of reasons. Let’s take a look at some of the most common ones.

Delay of game

Coach box violations

Defensive 3 seconds

Too many players on the floor

Hanging on the rim

Illegal participation

Bending the rim

There are also conduct guidelines that players can violate. A violation of these often results in a tech.

These may include disrespectful language to the refs. It can also be assessed for touching a ref, complaining too much about a call, some profanity, taunting or personnel on the floor from the bench. A player or coach must be immediately ejected for the following violations.

A punching foul A fighting foul Technical foul for an attempted punch or swing with no contact or a thrown elbow toward an opponent above shoulder level with no contact Deliberately entering the stands other than as a continuance of play Flagrant foul penalty (2) Second flagrant foul penalty (1) Participation in the game when not on the team’s active list

NBA refs are instructed to avoid calling techs when they can. However, if they deem it absolutely necessary, the rulebook advises them to call them without hesitation.

A tech results in a free throw attempt from the other team. The shot must be taken by a player on the floor when the foul was called. If a technical foul is called in succession with a personal foul, the tech shot is taken first. No players are allowed to line up in the paint during a tech shot.

A player cannot receive another tech after being ejected. This is important because a player must serve a one-game suspension when they accumulate 16 technical fouls. After the 16th foul, a player will be suspended again after two more techs and so on.