How many times has Draymond Green been ejected in NBA? Looking at incidents he has been suspended for

Draymond Green has been one of the most controversial figures in professional sports over the past few years. While the four-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year is undeniably a key part of the Golden State Warriors system, he finds himself in the news for all the wrong reasons too often.

This was put on display during Game 2 of the Warriors' matchup against the Sacramento Kings. With about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of the tight game, Green got tangled up with Domantas Sabonis after fighting for a rebound. The two got tangled up which led to Green stomping on Sabonis' chest, resulting in him being ejected.

Brenden Nunes @BrendenNunesNBA That feels like something Draymond Green will be ejected and possibly even suspended moving forward... That feels like something Draymond Green will be ejected and possibly even suspended moving forward... https://t.co/HaAzrHXhkT

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the play went into review, Green continued to show his emotions and embraced the villain's role against the Sacramento fans.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond vs Kings fans Draymond vs Kings fans https://t.co/ot6MpvPtF6

This was the 17th time in Draymond Green's career that he has been ejected from a game, but the first time in the playoffs. He has also been fined $1.3 million in earnings throughout his career. Green has been suspended three times in his career by the NBA and once by the Warriors with this mix-up with Sabonis holding the potential to be added to the list.

Draymond Green's history of being suspended

Draymond Green was first suspended during the 2016 playoffs after hitting LeBron James in the groin area in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. He was suspended for Game 5 due to flagrant fouls accumulated throughout the postseason.

He was also suspended during the 2018-19 season for having a heated argument with his then-teammate, Kevin Durant, on the team bench. He was most recently suspended for technical foul accumulation this year.

The lone suspension by the Warriors was due to Green punching Jordan Poole in the preseason before the start of the 2022-23 season. A video of the altercation was leaked to the media shortly after.

Rob Lopez @r0bato Reggie Miller said Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole was "somewhat of a punch"



Horrible analysis for over 15 years



Reggie Miller said Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole was "somewhat of a punch"Horrible analysis for over 15 years https://t.co/5mXlg2jOUO

There are also plenty of instances in which Green has not been punished for his actions.

He made waves for kicking Steven Adams in the groin in the 2016 Western Conference finals but was only fined for the altercation. He was also ejected for a brawl with Bradley Beal in 2017, had a number of dust-ups with James Harden during his years with the Rockets, and has an ongoing rivalry with the current Memphis Grizzlies.

Draymond Green is one of the NBA's greatest villains and has embraced this role wholeheartedly. He has ranked in the top six for technical fouls in each of the past nine seasons and has made it clear he has no intention of changing.

It will be interesting to see if the NBA takes action against Green for the recent stomp, but there will surely be another controversial dust-up to discuss in the near future regardless.

Poll : 0 votes