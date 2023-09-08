How many times has Serbia won FIBA World Cup? History of team explored

Following their 95-86 win against Canada, Serbia has secured their spot in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Finals. During the game, the team shot 62.1%, including an impressive 45.0% from 3-point range.

When it comes to how many times has Serbia won the FIBA World Cup, they have won the gold medal twice in 1998 and 2002. In 2014, they secured the silver medal.

The team has seen numerous changes in its roster, especially this year with Nikola Jokic, the team's main superstar, being out of this year's World Cup. Aside from Jokic, the Serbian Basketball Team is also without some of their veteran players, considering the experience involved if they were at full strength.

As of now, Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the team in scoring at 19.4 points per game (51.7% shooting, including 40.4% from 3-point range). Additionally, Nikola Milutinov follows closely in scoring average at 13.6 ppg (71.2% shooting).

Serbia Men's National Basketball Team's History in FIBA World Cup

Looking at Serbia's history when it comes to basketball competition, they have a storied history of continued success in the sport. During 1950 and 1990, Serbia was part of Yugoslavia and competed under the country.

Afterwards, they went on to represent FR Yugoslavia from 1992-2003, before disbanding and becoming independent as Slovenia in 2006.

According to a Courtside 1891 article (2023, August 3), all the previous wins accumulated by FR Yugoslavia, Serbia, and Montenegro are credited to Serbia. The article mentioned that the reasoning behind this movie is due to Serbia being The Basketball Federation of Serbia and Montenegro as a FIBA member.

From FR Yugoslavia's success, Serbia is credited for its two gold medals from the FIBA World Cup. Additionally, the team has been part of the international tournament since 1998.

Before Nikola Jokic became one of Serbia's greatest players in its historic legacy, Dejan Bodiroga was the face of the country's basketball elites. His presence on the previous FR Yugoslavia team was pivotal to the team's success as he helped secure two gold medals for the country.

After his professional basketball career, the former Serbian small forward is now the president of EuroLeague Basketball.

Serbia Men's National Basketball Team on victory against Canada in the FIBA World Cup 2023

When it was announced that Nikola Jokic would not be joining Serbia in the FIBA World Cup 2023, a lot were skeptical if the team had enough to make a deep run.

Following their impressive win against Canada, the team has continued on to prevail over all odds and doubts set on them. According to The Associated Press, Serbia's Marko Guduric talked about the special group of guys he's playing with.

"It doesn't matter who's not here," Guduric said. "It's all about this group of guys, whoever is here, whoever is wearing this Serbian jersey. We never give up. We fight until the end. It's in our blood."

Guduric posted 12 points (4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range). Following his comments, Serbia's Filip Petrusev talked about the team proving all of their doubters wrong with their high level of play in this year's World Cup.

"Nobody believed but we didn't care about anybody," Petrusev said. "We just had fun with each other. It's a great group of guys, great chemistry, and when you have good chemistry and great players, anything can happen. We believed and we're here."

Serbia will be facing Germany in the Fiba World Cup Finals on September 10 (5:40 a.m. PT) at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.