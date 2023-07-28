How many Triple Logoman cards does LeBron James have?

LeBron James' triple Logoman card was among the most hyped collectibles. The 2020-21 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman featuring LeBron had the NBA logo cut from three game-worn jerseys of the four-time NBA MVP with LeBron's pictures as a Cavaliers, Heat and Lakers player below those embedded logos.

The collectible was auctioned with Goldin in June 2022 and was sold to a high-end card-collecting enthusiast for $2.4 million. It isn't surprising that the value was so high. Initially, it was believed to be around $1.5 million, but the price only went up.

The LeBron James triple Logoman card is one-of-one. It was the first Panini triple Logoman card and rare too because of the details and inclusions of the exclusive logos cut out from his game-worn jerseys with all three teams he has played for in his illustrious NBA career.

A high-end collector, Matt Allen, had this to say about the card in an interview with ESPN:

"In our mind, the value of the card would not have broken $1.5 million privately before the hype. We were all somewhere in that range, and then it got in the public eye. Then it more or less created a lot of hype and it was like looking for the Willy Wonka golden ticket."

Meanwhile, the executive chairman of Goldin, the founder himself, Ken Goldin, reckoned that card was worth millions the moment they pulled it out.

LeBron James continues to dominate as one of the most popular NBA stars

LeBron James may be heading into the final season or two of his NBA career, but the 38-year-old remains among the most popular players. James' popularity arguably remains unparalleled, whether it's the collectibles featuring him, like the triple Logoman card, his social media, or his presence.

"King James" is renowned globally, and despite edging closer to the end of his illustrious career, he is one of the faces of the NBA. James continues performing at a high level, despite a gradual decline in his impact on the court at this stage of his career.

He's coming off a conference finals run despite playing with an injured foot that needed surgery this offseason. James also nearly averaged 30 a game for the second consecutive year, a phenomenal feat considering he turned 38 last December and will be 39 in five months.

“The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done …. But lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” 🥲

pic.twitter.com/NbAmlZz5pQ LeBron James at the ESPYs, after winning Best Record-Breaking Performance:“The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done …. But lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” 🥲

LeBron James recently confirmed at the ESPYs that he will return to play his 21st season after pondering retirement following the LA Lakers series sweep loss in the conference finals against the eventual champions Denver Nuggets.

