How many wins does LeBron James have across the 1577 NBA games he has played so far? We look at the numbers

LeBron James is regarded by many as one of the best players to have graced the NBA. His brilliant performances on the court has helped him win many laurels in the league.

In his 19-year NBA career, James has been a part of three teams, and has won a championship with all of them. On his way to four championships, James has played 1577 games, winning 1044 of them, including 869 in the regular season, 174 in the postseason and one in the play-in tournament.

That in itself is a huge achievement. But the four-time NBA champion is far from done. His body conditioning is elite, so even at the age of 36, he can perform at a top level. On that note, here's a look at the breakdown of all his career wins in the 1577 games he has played in the NBA.

LeBron James' career regular-season wins as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was their no.1 pick, and instantly became the face of the franchise. Right from his rookie season, he was splendid. His performances in the first season helped him win the Rookie of the Year honors.

Except for the first two years of his career, LeBron James was successful in leading the Cavs to the playoffs in all other years. After going to the Miami Heat in 2010, Bron returned home and helped the Cavaliers to their first-ever championship. He further led the team to three more NBA Finals after which he moved to the LA Lakers.

To put his brilliance as a Cavalier into numbers, LeBron James has played a total of 849 games, out of which he has won 546 times and lost 303. His total win percentage as part of the Cavs is 64.31%.

LeBron James' career regular-season wins as part of the Miami Heat

LeBron James decided to make the big switch from Cleveland, and move to the Miami Heat in 2010. The move paid off well for him, as he won two NBA championships there. Bron went to four NBA Finals with the Heat, and became a superstar there.

He also won MVP honors during his time in Miami. He put up some impressive numbers in the regular season, and proved to be a game-winner. In his four-year stint with the Heat, James played 294 regular-season games, winning 215 and losing 79. His winning % as a player of the Heat is a staggering 73.12.

LeBron James' regular-season wins as part of the LA Lakers

LeBron James moved to the LA Lakers in 2018. He did not have a great first year, but bounced back strong to win the championship in 2020. His third season as a Laker was hampered by injuries. But he still managed to make it to the playoffs only to lose in the first round to the Phoenix Suns.

In his stint with the Lakers, James has played a total of 167 games, winning 108 of them.

LeBron James and his brilliance in the playoffs

LeBron James has been an exceptional performer in the postseason. He has been to ten NBA Finals, and has four championships to his name. In 152 career playoff games as part of the Cavaliers, LeBron James tallied 97 wins. He averaged 30.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG and 7.8 APG for the Cavs in the postseason.

He represented the Miami Heat in 87 games, winning 59, while averaging 26.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 5.7 APG. In his stint with the Lakers, the King has been a part of 27 playoff games, winning 18.

In the 2020-21 season, the Purple and Gold played a play-in game. James hit a dagger from the three-point line to give his team the win, and helping the LA Lakers into the playoffs.

Total Regular season wins Total Playoff career wins Play In Games wins 869 174 1

In his NBA career spanning almost two decades, James has had 1044 wins, with a win percentage of 66.2

