How many years did Kobe Bryant play in the NBA? Finding out more

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had a unique path to becoming a member of the team. Although he was initially drafted by the Charlotte Hornets as the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA draft, he was promptly traded to the Lakers on draft night. This trade set the stage for Bryant's extraordinary 20-year career with the Lakers, which concluded with his retirement in 2016.

Throughout his two decades with the Lakers, Bryant established one of the most impressive resumes in NBA history. As a superstar player, he guided the team to five NBA championships and earned two NBA Finals MVP titles. Bryant also claimed a regular season MVP award, made 18 All-Star appearances, secured 15 All-NBA team selections, and garnered 12 All-Defensive team honors, among numerous other accolades.

Bryant finished his illustrious career as arguably the greatest and most beloved player in Lakers franchise history. To this day, his 20 years with the franchise still marks the most ever by a Laker by a wide margin. All of this made Bryant’s 2015-16 farewell tour all the more meaningful for Lakers fans.

Kobe Bryant on his 2016 retirement

After struggling with injuries over his final few seasons, Kobe Bryant announced his plan to retire in November 2015. This marked the start of Bryant’s 20th and final season and set the stage for his iconic farewell tour.

Ahead of the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in February 2016, Bryant reflected on his 20-year career and the opportunity to make his final All-Star appearance:

“This is pretty cool. I'm looking around the room and seeing guys that I'm playing with that are tearing the league up that were like four during my first All-Star Game,” Bryant said.

“I mean, how many players can say they've played 20 years and actually have seen the game go through three, four generations? You know what I mean? It's not sad at all. I mean, I'm really happy and honored to be here and see this.”

Bryant then spoke about his decision to announce his retirement so early in the season. Bryant said that he made up his mind early and saw no reason to delay the announcement:

“I knew what I was going to do, so why wait?” Bryant said.

“I'm not going to hold (Lakers') management hostage either because they need to start thinking about what it is they want to do (after I'm gone). And going through this entire season not knowing, that's not fair. So, if you know, let the world know and let them know.”

Bryant’s final season culminated with his iconic 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz in his final game on April 13, 2016. The game marked the fifth-highest-scoring game of his legendary career and offered what many believe to be a fitting send-off for Bryant.

“The perfect ending would have been a championship,” Bryant said after his final game.

“But tonight was (me) trying to go out, play hard and try to put on a show as much as I possibly could. It felt good to be able to do that one last time.”

