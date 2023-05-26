How many years did Kwame Brown play in the NBA? Finding out more

Kwame Brown made headlines this week as he went after LeBron James on his own social media. Brown called out James as a “stat-sheet stuffer” and said James did not belong in the conversation as one of the greatest players ever.

Brown ranted for nearly seven minutes attempting to take down James’ resume and criticizing the future Hall of Famer for not hitting the final shot in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

Where was Kwame Brown drafted?

Brown is a former NBA player who was often criticized during his time in the league. Brown was drafted number one overall in the 2001 draft by the Washington Wizards. He has been labeled as one of the biggest draft busts of all time.

Brown played in the league for 13 seasons. He never averaged more than 10.9 points per game in a season. His best year was in 2003-04 with the Wizards where he started in 57 games. He set a career-high with 7.4 rebounds per game that season.

Brown was listed at 6-foot-11 and was drafted straight out of high school. He was considered by far the best player in his high school class.

He spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers after being traded from the Wizards. He was famously often criticized by Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant once defended himself in a media conference for taking too many shots by saying:

“What am I supposed to do, pass to Kwame Brown?”

Kwame Brown played for the Memphis Grizzlies for a season before moving on to Detroit, Charlotte, Golden State, and Philadelphia. He was waived by the 76ers prior to the 2013-14 season due to a hamstring ailment and never played again in the NBA.

Brown has become a social media sensation for his unrestrained outbursts on league players. He also used his platforms to fight back against his designation as a "bust" on a regular basis.

Brown turned down a five-year, $30 million contract with the Wizards. After testing free agency before his fourth season, he eventually re-signed with the Wizards. Injuries plagued his fourth season and he appeared only in 42 games that season and reportedly feuded with teammates including Gilbert Arenas.

Kwame Brown performed well while in the starting center role for the Lakers including their playoff series against the Phoenix Suns in 2007. Injuries and inconsistency prevented Brown from ever playing up to the hype he received coming out of high school.

