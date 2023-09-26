How to master shooting in NBA 2K? The latest shot timing visual cue in NBA 2K24 explained

Timing your shots in NBA 2K24 is a critical skill. The timing of your shot release could be the deciding factor between a thrilling victory and a heart-wrenching defeat. Unlike previous NBA 2K installments, shot timing is now a dynamic action, allowing you to finely adjust its speed and responsiveness to suit your preferences. This comes in handy considering how much more difficult it is to knock down a shot in the game.

One of the key settings in NBA 2K24 that can significantly improve your overall gameplay is the "Shot Timing Visual Cue." This setting doesn't just make your shots faster, but it also customizes the timing of your shots according to your preferences, aligning with what most NBA players desire.

In the prior installment, the settings were labeled as Very Early, Early, Very Late and Late. However, these names have been updated in the current version. Here are the new options in 2K24:

Jump: Elevate the visual cue timing to achieve a faster shooting motion.

Set Point: The ideal choice for a moderately skilled NBA player.

Release: Designed for less experienced players, allowing for a more deliberate shooting approach.

Push: Similar to Release, this option is suited for beginners, granting more time for shot execution.

More or less, these should serve as a player's guide to figure out which playstyle suits them best.

NBA 2K24 Shooting Guide: Why is it more difficult compared to previous installments?

NBA 2K24 - Mamba Moments

Navigating a new NBA 2K game brings with it a fresh set of challenges, including mastering jump shots, settings and timings as you explore The City. Whether you're a newcomer to the franchise or returning after an extended hiatus, you might find it somewhat frustrating to consistently make shots from long range. Even seasoned players voiced their concerns about their less-than-stellar 3-point shooting percentages in NBA 2K24.

The difficulty of shooting in NBA 2K24 stems from a deliberate design choice by the developers, aligning the game more closely with real-life NBA statistics.

According to Mike Wang, the Gameplay Director for NBA 2K, one of their primary objectives this year was to bring shooting percentages in line with NBA norms, which are notably lower than what players have experienced in recent editions.

In this context, shooting at a 40-50% success rate from beyond the arc is considered an impressive achievement. Even achieving a 30% success rate is regarded as hitting the mark for a respectable shooter. Wang emphasized the need for players to recalibrate their expectations, understanding that shooting below 60% is entirely intentional and by design.