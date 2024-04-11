How much has Ben McLemore earned in his NBA career? Career earnings of former first-round pick revealed

Ben McLemore is currently facing legal allegations for sexual abuse, unlawful sexual penetration and r*pe. The former Kansas Jayhawk last played in the NBA back in 2022 and enjoyed quite a decent career since he was drafted seventh overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2013.

Since entering the league, the six-foot-three guard has earned $31 million with the help of his agent, George Langberg of GSL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From 2013-2016, McLemore earned $13 million from his rookie contract. After his tenure with the Kings, he moved on to the Memphis Grizzlies and secured a two-year deal worth $10.7 million.

However, his stay with the Grizzlies was cut short after one season as he was traded back to Sacramento along with Deyonta Davis and a 2021 second-round pick plus cash considerations. On Feb. 7, 2019, he was waived by the Kings.

Moving forward to the next chapter of his NBA career, McLemore signed a two-year deal with the Houston Rockets with only a partial guarantee. He was able to add $4.3 million to his career earnings from 2019 to 2020.

The Rockets then waived him in April 2021 and the LA Lakers picked him up a few days later, and he ended the 2020-21 season $610,000 richer.

His last season in the NBA was with the Portland Trail Blazers, serving his last contract for $2.3 million for the 2021-22 season.

Ben McLemore moves out of the NBA to play overseas

With no takers in the NBA, Ben McLemore found his way heading out of the USA to play his first international stint with the Shangdong Hi-Speed Kirin in the Chinese Basketball Association where he played on a one-year contract starting Jan. 31, 2023.

In the same year, after the CBA season was over, he took another contract with the Greek Basket League and Basketball Champions League to play for the AEK Athens. Unfortunately, that stint came to an abrupt end as his contract was terminated right before 2023 was over.

Not so long after, Ben McLemore got another stint for the Club Baloncesto Breogan in Spain. He joined the team to play in the LIGA ACB and Basketball Champions League.

However, his stint for the club was tainted as he got involved in a drunk driving accident this past March. Weeks after, his second-degree sexual abuse case came out in Oregon. McLemore paid bail of $500,000 and is due back in court on Jul. 1, 2024. He is allowed to travel outside Oregon but must undergo hair testing to check his alcohol consumption.