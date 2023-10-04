How much does Jayson Tatum make from endorsements? All you need to know about the Celtics star

Selected as the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum continues to be one of the best players in the league today. In the six seasons that he has played in the NBA, the Celtics star has averaged 22.5 points per game (45.8% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range), 7.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

For the impressive status that he has already made for himself in the league, Tatum has his fair share of endorsement deals. With that said, how much does Jayson Tatum make from endorsements? As of now, the Celtics forward has endorsement deals with the Jordan shoe brand, Gatorade, Subway, Ruffles, and NBA 2k, as per The Sports Lite's Nikhil Mathur.

Be that as it may, it is still unknown on the exact amount that he earns from his endorsement deals, as per The Sports Rush's Tonoy Sengupta.

Additionally, Jayson Tatum has a net worth of $30 million, as mentioned by Essentially Sports.

Jayson Tatum: All you need to know

For such a young career, Tatum has already accomplished a lot despite only being in the NBA for six seasons. Now, entering his seventh season, here's what you need to know about the Celtics star.

Personal information

Jayson Tatum was born on March 3, 1998, and was raised by Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole. He grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where he attended high school in Chaminade.

His father was the coach and athletics director at Christian Brothers High School. According to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn, Tatum was trained in basketball by his father and even had moments when the two would face each others' high school teams.

Around 2016-17, Tatum attended college at Duke University for one season. In his brief time at Duke, he averaged 16.8 ppg (45.2% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range) and 7.3 rpg. While in college, Tatum's son, Jayson Jr. was born.

NBA Contract

According to Spotrac, Tatum is signed to a five-year $163,000,300 contract with the Boston Celtics. His deal also has an annual average salary of $32,600,060.

Accomplishments

In his young NBA career, Jayson Tatum has been named an all-star 4 times, has won the 2023 All-Star Game MVP, and has made All-NBA First Team selections twice and All-NBA Third Team once.

Additionally, Tatum also won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP when the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in the 2022 playoffs. Alongside Team USA, he has won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the 2015 FIBA Greece Under-19 World Championship, and the 2014 FIBA Dubai Under-17 World Championship.