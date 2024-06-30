There are multiple types of contracts in the NBA. Fans have heard a lot about supermax and max contracts, but there's so much more than these two in the association. One of the most common deals in the league is a two-way contract.

This type of contract is typically for players with fewer than four years in the NBA. They aren't the most lucrative but they can be a start for many.

Ahead of the 2021–22 NBA season, the Board of Governors approved changes to roster rules, agreeing that players will be paid 50% of rookie minimum deals and will have a 50-game limit to be on the team's active list.

“For the 2021-22 season, each two-way player will be paid a flat salary equal to 50% of the minimum player salary applicable to a player with zero years of service. A player under a two-way contract will be permitted to be on the NBA team’s active list for no more than 50 games during the regular season, with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA team," the NBA announced.

This means that every two-way player will be paid half of the minimum rookie deal Last season, the rookie minimum was $1,119,563, meaning the default salary for a two-way player was $559,782.

These players will miss the playoffs if their respective team makes it, meaning that only players under standard contracts can play in the postseason.

This season, with the new in-season tournament, two-way players found financial incentives. The two-way players on the LA Lakers, the first in-season tournament champions, would get $250,000 more as part of the prize. They secured $25,000 for just making it to the quarterfinals.

Notable two-way players in the association include Isiah Mobley and Emoni Bates of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Neemias Queta of the Boston Celtics, Scotty Pippen Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies and more.

NBA players who had successful careers despite starting their journey with two-way contract

Over the past five years or so, we've seen multiple players start their NBA careers on two-way contracts and then work hard to establish themselves as solid players in the league.

Players like Max Strus of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat and Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers are examples of this.

Alex Caruso and Gary Payton II went from two-way contracts to winning NBA championships, playing key roles in their team's success. Starting their career on this type of contract wasn't a limitation for these players. Not everybody starts in the same spot, but that doesn't mean they will have the same destination.